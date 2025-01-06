Did India Mismanage Bumrah's Workload?

IMAGE: With a staggering 32 wickets across five Tests at an average of just 13.06, including three five-wicket hauls, Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Series award. Photograph: ICC/X

Jasprit Bumrah delivered one of the greatest fast bowling performances in Test history during the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

With a staggering 32 wickets across five Tests at an average of just 13.06, including three five-wicket hauls, he earned the Player of the Series award. Despite his brilliance, India lost the series 1-3 to Australia, relinquishing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

Bumrah's efforts in the series were monumental, but they came at a cost. A back spasm during the Sydney Test meant he couldn't bowl in the second innings, leaving India unable to defend a modest target of 162, as Australia chased it down after lunch on Day 3 to secure a six wicket victory.

Was Bumrah a victim of workload mismanagement?

Bumrah's Workload: Sunil Gavaskar's Take

Sunil Gavaskar dismissed the idea that Bumrah was overworked. He pointed out that the team and Bumrah himself were doing what was necessary for the team's success.

'They did what was best for the team because, without him, India would not have been in any position in the series,' Gavaskar told India Today.

'When you have a bowler taking wickets consistently, it's understandable that you tend to overbowl him. I don't think we can blame the team management for this.'

Gavaskar highlighted the critical role Bumrah played particularly in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where he bowled eight to nine spells in challenging conditions.

Comparing Workloads: Bumrah vs Cummins

Critics often argue that Bumrah has been overworked, but a deeper dive into the numbers suggests otherwise. Across the five Test series, Bumrah bowled 151.2 overs, marginally fewer than Australian Captain Pat Cummins, who bowled 167 overs.

Cummins finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps at an average of 21.36 and one five-wicket haul. Clearly, Cummins faced a similar, if not heavier, workload yet delivered consistently.

Bumrah vs Siraj and Jadeja

While Bumrah shouldered a heavy workload in the series, his overall numbers from 2023 until now indicate that his workload management has been relatively measured compared to other Indian bowlers:

Siraj's heavy workload

While Bumrah's workload has been a hot topic, Mohammed Siraj's contributions have flown under the radar. Siraj, India's second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 20 scalps, bowled the most overs (157.1) among Indian bowlers in the series.

Since 2023, he has bowled more overs (683.5) than Bumrah or any other pacer, showing that the team has not solely relied on Bumrah.

The perception of overdependence on Bumrah is natural, given his match-winning abilities. His performance in the Perth Test, where he took nine wickets to secure a famous victory, exemplifies his impact.

However, the numbers suggest that India has effectively rotated its bowlers to manage workloads across formats.

The broader picture reveals that Bumrah has played fewer matches (42) than Siraj (57) since 2023, and his workload (560.1 overs) is not excessive compared to others. Moreover, Bumrah's injuries, such as the back spasm in Sydney, were more a result of the intense nature of Test cricket rather than mismanagement.