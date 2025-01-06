HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 06, 2025 13:17 IST

Indian players celebrate Usman Khawaja's wicket at the stroke of stumps on Day 1

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja six out of nine innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Photograph: Screengrab/X
 

When Usman Khawaja speaks, expect nothing but candour.

Following Australia's series-claiming win over India in the 5th Test in Sydney, Khawaja made an honest assessment of his batting and his frailties against India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Khawaja, who got out to Bumrah in six of his nine innings before Sunday, was relieved to not face 'absolute nightmare' Bumrah in the final innings of the Sydney Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

'I was just getting Bumrah'd' Khawaja told ABC Sport.

'It's a shame he was (injured) but thank god for us. Today would've been an absolute nightmare facing him on that wicket. As soon as we didn't see him out there we thought 'alright, we've got a chance here'. He's the toughest bowler I've ever faced.'

Bumrah was laid low by a back spasm and missed bowling in the Australia's 2nd innings in Sydney, preventing him from playing a part in India's defence of 162 to save the series. Australia cantered to victory with six wickets to spare, Khawaja top scoring with 41 and the hosts bagging the series 3-1.

Another of Bumrah's bunnies, Travis Head said: 'I think there were 15 people really pleased that Bumrah didn't bowl today. He's a great performer, he had an exceptional tour.'

Head made 34 not out in his 46-run stand with Khawaja for the fourth wicket, which stabilised things for Australia after Prasidh Krishna's three early strikes.

