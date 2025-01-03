HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!

Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!

January 03, 2025 18:16 IST

Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas exchange words

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas exchange words duDay 1 of the Sydney Test. Photographs: ICC/X
 

A heated exchanged between Jasprit Bumrah and Australia opener Sam Konstas lit up an eventful Day 1 of the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The tension unfolded as Bumrah and Konstas exchanged words before the final ball of the day was bowled.

Bumrah -- the calmest of players -- was visibly annoyed with Usman Khawaja, who was deliberately taking time to take strike in order to ensure that another over wouldn't be bowled before stumps.

Bumrah made his frustrations clear, prompting a response from 19-year-old Konstas at the non-striker's end.

The verbal dual escalated, forcing Umpire Sharfuddoula to step in and keep the legend and the insolent tyke away from each other.

A fired-up Bumrah then struck off the final delivery of the day as he had Khawaja caught in the slips by Virat Kohli and followed it up with a big stare in the direction of Konstas, who meekly walked back to the Aussie dressing room.

Earlier, Konstas had charged down the pitch to swing the first ball of the innings bowled by Bumrah over midwicket for a four.

His approach seemed similar to the first inning at MCG where he audaciously scooped and reverse-scooped the fast bowler for the first six off a Bumrah ball since 2021.

Bumrah predictably had the last laugh, bowling a lethal inswinger to clean up Konstas in the second innings.

