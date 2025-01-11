Sachin Tendulkar 2.0? Chappell Hails Harry Brook

'Harry Brook, a batting sensation whose performances and approach I compare to the great Sachin Tendulkar. Remarkably, Brook's early career stats suggest he might even have outpaced the Indian maestro in terms of impact at the same stage'

IMAGE: Harry Brook, just 25 years old, has already cemented himself as one of cricket’s most talked-about talents. Photograph: ECB/X

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has drawn a remarkable comparison between England's rising star, Harry Brook, and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell lauded Brook's "simple but devastatingly effective" batting style and early career statistics, suggesting he might even surpass Tendulkar's early impact.

Brook, just 25 years old, has already cemented himself as one of cricket’s most talked-about talents. Known for his scintillating performances across formats, Brook has especially excelled in Tests, where his numbers are truly extraordinary.

In 24 matches, he has amassed 2,281 runs at an average of 58.48, including eight centuries and 10 half-centuries. His highest score of 317 further underscores his dominance, but it is his away performances that have left fans and critics alike in awe.

In just 11 Tests abroad, Brook has scored 1,520 runs at an astonishing average of 80.00, with seven centuries and four fifties, reaffirming his ability to excel under pressure in challenging conditions.

Under the "bold and transformative leadership of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum," Chappell wrote, the England cricket team has been revitalised.

“The team is not only rebuilding but surging ahead with a lineup that looks equipped to dominate for a generation,” Chappell noted.

“Central to this optimism is the emergence of Harry Brook, a batting sensation whose performances and approach I compare to the great Sachin Tendulkar. Remarkably, Brook's early career stats suggest he might even have outpaced the Indian maestro in terms of impact at the same stage."

Chappell was effusive in his admiration for Brook’s “simple but devastatingly effective batting method,” which has made him one of cricket’s standout players. Drawing parallels with Tendulkar’s early years, he observed that both batters displayed minimal movement at the crease before the ball was delivered, ensuring stability and precision.

“Much like Tendulkar in his early years, Brook does not move excessively in the crease before the ball is delivered. His stability and minimalistic technique allow him to read the angles of the bowler and adjust his strokes with precision. The result? An extraordinary ability to score from most deliveries, whether they are pitched full, short, or on an awkward length,” Chappell added.

He further lauded Brook’s ability to manipulate the field, much like Tendulkar in his prime. "Brook, though a bigger and more powerful player physically, has a strikingly similar ability to manipulate the field with wristy flicks, crunching drives, and punishing back-foot shots. It is a simple method, but simplicity often breeds greatness," he remarked.

Chappell also delved into the statistical comparisons between the two players, noting that Brook’s numbers in his first 15 Tests far outshine Tendulkar’s. While Tendulkar, still a teenager at the time, had scored 837 runs at an average of just under 40 with two centuries, Brook has already racked up 1,378 runs at an average of nearly 60, including five tons.

“To be fair, Sachin was still a teenager while Brook is in his mid-20s,” Chappell acknowledged, but he emphasised that Brook’s ability to combine aggression with consistency makes him a nightmare for bowlers.

“Much like Tendulkar, he's incredibly hard to contain. For England, he is not just a bright prospect; he is a player around whom their future could be built,” Chappell wrote.

Chappell also credited Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for creating an “infectious swagger” in the England team, which now plays with a fearless, dominating mindset.

“They do not just aim to win; they aim to dominate. This attitude, coupled with McCullum's aggressive philosophies, has allowed England to forge a fearless and entertaining team identity," Chappell added.

“Brook embodies this new ethos: he bats with a sense of inevitability. Bowlers know he will score, but they do not know how to stop him. This psychological edge cannot be overstated. By the time Brook walks to the crease, the fielding side is already under pressure."

Looking ahead, Brook’s performances will be crucial for England in the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, starting November 21 in Perth. England, who haven’t won an Ashes series in Australia since 2010-11, will be eager to reclaim the urn after a drought stretching back to 2015. With the series playing a significant role in the next ICC World Test Championship cycle, the stakes could not be higher.

The Ashes opener in Perth will be followed by Tests in Brisbane (day-night), Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney. As England look to break their 13-year wait for an Ashes triumph on Australian soil, Harry Brook could very well be the x-factor in their quest for glory.