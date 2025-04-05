New Zealand trounce Pakistan; sweep ODI series 3-0

IMAGE: Ben Sears shone with the ball for New Zealand with career-best figures of 5/34 -- his second five-wicket haul in a row. Photograph: ICC/X

Ben Sears picked up five wickets as New Zealand outclassed Pakistan by 43 runs in the third and final One-Day International in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, to register a 3-0 series whitewash.



Chasing 265 for victory, Pakistan's batting failed to live up to expectations once again as they were bundled out for a lowly 221 in a match reduced to 42 overs per side because of a wet outfield.



Pacer Sears shone with the ball for New Zealand with career-best figures of 5/34 -- his second five-wicket haul in a row.



Electing to bat, Rhys Mariu rallied New Zealand after an early wicket as the opener stroked 58 from 61 balls, adding 78 runs for the second wicket with Henry Nicholls, who made 31.



Daryl Mitchell stroked a fluent 43 before Michael Bracewell provided the flourish at the end, with a quickfire 59 from 40 balls, with six sixes and a four to help the hosts go past the 250-run mark, as they finished on a healthy 264/8 in 42 overs.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate a wicket during the third and final ODI against Pakistan. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Left-arm pacer Akif Javed was Pakistan's most successful bowler with figures of 4/62.



Pakistan suffered an early blow in their run chase when opener Imam-ul-Haq (1) had to retire hurt in the third over after being struck in the head by a throw.



Babar Azam revived Pakistan's hopes, as he hit 50 from 58 balls, while Abdullah Safique (33) and Mohammad Rizwan (37) looked but they failed to make most of their starts.

From being well-placed at 108/2, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals to collapse to 176/6.



Sears finished off the Pakistan lower order, with three quick wickets -- Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and concussion substitute Sufiyan Muqeem.



Pakistan struggled in New Zealand, suffering a 1-4 thrashing in the five-match T20I series before they were routed 3-0 in the ODI series.