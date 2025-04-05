Thala's Farewell? Dhoni's Parents Spotted At Chepauk

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents Pan Singh and Devika Devi with his daughter Ziva at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Is this the final chapter in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's glittering IPL career?



Speculation over the Chennai Super Kings legend's retirement gained fresh momentum on Saturday after his parents -- Pan Singh and Devika Devi -- were seen in the stands during CSK's home game against Delhi Capitals at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.



Interestingly, this is the first time since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 that Dhoni's parents have attended a match in the stadium to watch him play.

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva. Photograph: BCCI

Also present were his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, adding to the emotional buzz surrounding the evening.



There was some excitement ahead of the start of the match as there was a possibility Dhoni would lead the side in place of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had suffered an elbow injury. However, Gaikwad was declared fit and walked out for the toss.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Dhoni continues to be the heartbeat of CSK and its fans. The presence of his entire family -- especially his rarely-seen parents -- triggered emotional reactions on social media, with many fans wondering if this was truly Thala’s farewell.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents Pan Singh and Devika Devi. Photographs: Kind Courtesy CSK/Instagram

'MS Dhoni is playing at Chepauk. Dhoni Parents and wife are present. Is he really retiring? If yes, this will be an emotional moment. The man who started it all. Oh CSK..oh MS Dhoni.. Oh THALA,' tweeted @forjustcricket on X.

'Interesting MS Dhoni's parents come to see his match is it's going to be ms Dhoni's final match in IPL ? If this happens it is good sign for Dhoni's image,' said @HarshRa26520588 on X.





'Please stay with us a little longer, MSD. The game won’t be the same without you. We & Rutu still need you,' commented @Abhinav_hariom on X.