Turning Point: Bumrah puts Delhi out of the contest

November 01, 2020 07:14 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his Mumbai Indians teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis. Bumrah finished with figures of 3 for 17 in his four overs. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has been a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians since he made his IPL debut in 2013.

Since his debut season he has played second fiddle to senior MI paceman Lasith Malinga.

But this year, in the absence of the seasoned Sri Lankan, Bumrah has shouldered the responsibility beautifully. Whether opening the bowling with Trent Boult or coming first change, his impact has not lessened.

On Saturday, Bumrah was given the ball in the 9th over.

By this time, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who had come in at the fall of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, were trying hard to build a partnership as runs were hard to come by.

Boom Boom gave four runs in his opening over and then after leg-spinner Rahul Chahar struck with Iyer's big wicket in the 11th, Bumrah came back to land two crucial blows that all but ended Delhi's challenge.

Delhi had hoped that Marcus Stoinis -- who Cricket Australia hopes will end up a finisher in the M S Dhoni mould -- would stay till the end with Rishabh Pant and smash a few around to add a respectable total on the board.

But Bumrah put paid to those plans.

The pacer first had Stoinis caught behind -- bowling in the corridor, just the right length, and superb pace, Stoinis poked at it and was caught by Quinton de Kock.

In the same over, Pant smashed Bumrah for a four through mid-wicket before the bowler got his revenge.

Bumrah's fullish ball came in to the left-hander who was hit on the knee roll. The umpire didn't think twice before raising the finger.

Bumrah struck again in his next over when he had Harshal Patel leg before as the ball struck him on the back thigh. It looked high, but DC had no reviews remaining and the batsman had to walk back for 5.

Boom Boom was exceptional in the last over of the DC innings as it produced just three runs and a run-out.

Bumrah bowled a line and length that was Test match quality. He bowled with fire and accuracy. His bowling had it all -- pace, bouncers, yorkers -- everything to make scoring difficult. He literally put Delhi out of the contest.

From 57 for 3 in 11 overs, DC were reduced to 73 for 6 in 14 and lost three more wickets at the back-end of the innings.

Taking those wickets, especially those of Stonis and Pant, made a huge difference as Delhi just could not find a foot in the game.

With the two big hitters back in the hut, DC saw the boundaries hard to come by. Partnerships were lacking and there was no momentum whatsoever.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada hit a couple of big blows late in the innings, but 110 was always going to be a tough score to defend.