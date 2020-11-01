News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Star Performers: Boult, Bumrah bury DC

Star Performers: Boult, Bumrah bury DC

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
November 01, 2020 06:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trent Boult celebrates on dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI
 

Delhi Capitals were done in by Mumbai Indians's clinical display, especially with the ball, for their fourth loss on the trot.

And Mumbai Indians have their experienced pacers Trent Boult (3 for 21) and Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 17) to thank.

The duo shared six scalps among them -- the impact of their performance saw Delhi unable to make any headway into the match.

Put in to bat by Kieron Pollard, Delhi got off to a nightmare of a start as Shikhar Dhawan was out for a duck off just the second ball of Boult's over. Dhawan sliced the ball straight to Suryakumar Yadav at backward point to be dismissed for his second consecutive duck.

Boult struck again when he had Prithvi Shaw (10) caught behind off a mistimed pull. Shaw, making his way back into the Delhi side, showed poor application in his short stay at the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for leg before against Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for leg before against Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Boult's double strike saw Delhi reduced to 15/2 after three overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to revive the Delhi innings with a 35-run partnership but except for the one six off Iyer's bat in 8th over there wasn't much to show.

The batsmen mostly collected runs in singles and twos -- just 22 runs came in the powerplay. Delhi crawled to 49 for 2 at the half-way stage.

Once Iyer was dismissed by Rahul Chahar, Bumrah came back into the attack and put on a show!

He dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Pant in the same over and then Harshal Patel in his next to have Delhi struggling at 73 for 6 in 14 overs.

Boult gave away just 10 runs in his first three overs as he varied his length while bowlinga line that was difficult to hit.

Bumrah too bowled with fire (14 runs off his first three overs), in what is best described as Test match quality bowling.

There were just no freebies for the batsmen. Boult's twin strikes early in the innings, coupled with Bumrah's triple strike in the middle, allowed MI to dominate proceedings and eventually seal an easy win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Which IPL players made Australia tour?
Which IPL players made Australia tour?
Meet IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players
Meet IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players
Check out India's tour of Australia schedule
Check out India's tour of Australia schedule
PICS: SunRisers eclipse Royal Challengers to stay alive
PICS: SunRisers eclipse Royal Challengers to stay alive
Prez, VP, PM pay tributes to Sardar Patel
Prez, VP, PM pay tributes to Sardar Patel
Xi says China can no longer rely on global exports
Xi says China can no longer rely on global exports
Modi to address four rallies in Bihar Sunday
Modi to address four rallies in Bihar Sunday

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

We weren't up to the mark, says Iyer after MI mauling

We weren't up to the mark, says Iyer after MI mauling

PICS: Mumbai Indians prove too good for Delhi Capitals

PICS: Mumbai Indians prove too good for Delhi Capitals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use