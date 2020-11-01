Star Performers: Boult, Bumrah bury DC

November 01, 2020 06:57 IST

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals were done in by Mumbai Indians's clinical display, especially with the ball, for their fourth loss on the trot.

And Mumbai Indians have their experienced pacers Trent Boult (3 for 21) and Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 17) to thank.

The duo shared six scalps among them -- the impact of their performance saw Delhi unable to make any headway into the match.

Put in to bat by Kieron Pollard, Delhi got off to a nightmare of a start as Shikhar Dhawan was out for a duck off just the second ball of Boult's over. Dhawan sliced the ball straight to Suryakumar Yadav at backward point to be dismissed for his second consecutive duck.

Boult struck again when he had Prithvi Shaw (10) caught behind off a mistimed pull. Shaw, making his way back into the Delhi side, showed poor application in his short stay at the crease.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for leg before against Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Boult's double strike saw Delhi reduced to 15/2 after three overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to revive the Delhi innings with a 35-run partnership but except for the one six off Iyer's bat in 8th over there wasn't much to show.

The batsmen mostly collected runs in singles and twos -- just 22 runs came in the powerplay. Delhi crawled to 49 for 2 at the half-way stage.

Once Iyer was dismissed by Rahul Chahar, Bumrah came back into the attack and put on a show!

He dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Pant in the same over and then Harshal Patel in his next to have Delhi struggling at 73 for 6 in 14 overs.

Boult gave away just 10 runs in his first three overs as he varied his length while bowlinga line that was difficult to hit.

Bumrah too bowled with fire (14 runs off his first three overs), in what is best described as Test match quality bowling.

There were just no freebies for the batsmen. Boult's twin strikes early in the innings, coupled with Bumrah's triple strike in the middle, allowed MI to dominate proceedings and eventually seal an easy win.