Jofra Archer tops MVP list

October 26, 2020 18:04 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 41.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates the fall of a wicket in IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He bowls the hardest overs, and bowls them best. And Jofra Archer just doesn't take a lot of wickets; he's also extremely economical.

And when required to bat, Archer prefers to hit sixes. 80 of the 107 runs he has scored so far are fours or sixes!

It is therefore no surprise that Archer is currently IPL 2020's most valuable player with a MVPI of 541. He is also good value for money; Rajasthan Royals need to pay him less $1,500 for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.

K L Rahul (MVPI: 521) is now second on the list, and, after two consecutive centuries, Shikhar Dhawan (478) has jumped to the third position.

As always, aggressive and prolific batsmen, and attacking wicket-taking (mostly) fast bowlers remain the best performers.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.

The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.

The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.

IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 41 ending October 23, 2020)