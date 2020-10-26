Jofra Archer tops MVP list

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 41.
He bowls the hardest overs, and bowls them best. And Jofra Archer just doesn't take a lot of wickets; he's also extremely economical.
And when required to bat, Archer prefers to hit sixes. 80 of the 107 runs he has scored so far are fours or sixes!
It is therefore no surprise that Archer is currently IPL 2020's most valuable player with a MVPI of 541. He is also good value for money; Rajasthan Royals need to pay him less $1,500 for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.
K L Rahul (MVPI: 521) is now second on the list, and, after two consecutive centuries, Shikhar Dhawan (478) has jumped to the third position.
As always, aggressive and prolific batsmen, and attacking wicket-taking (mostly) fast bowlers remain the best performers.
Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.
The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.
The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.
IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 41 ending October 23, 2020)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Str Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Matches
|MVPI
|PVI ($)
|1
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|107
|27
|5
|10
|198.1
|15
|6.6
|11
|541
|1496
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|540
|132
|46
|19
|135.7
|0
|-
|10
|521
|2166
|3
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|465
|106
|51
|10
|149
|0
|-
|10
|478
|1121
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|SA
|17
|15
|1
|1
|170
|21
|7.6
|10
|473
|121
|5
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|IND
|224
|53
|11
|16
|143.6
|7
|7.3
|11
|438
|771
|6
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|398
|106
|39
|15
|155.5
|0
|-
|10
|436
|246
|7
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|368
|78
|34
|16
|143.2
|0
|-
|10
|416
|687
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXI
|WI
|295
|77
|21
|22
|183.2
|0
|-
|10
|401
|1069
|9
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|IND
|285
|73
|21
|19
|190
|0
|-
|10
|391
|2886
|10
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|24
|14
|2
|1
|109.1
|12
|5.5
|10
|385
|2393
|11
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|376
|87
|36
|10
|138.2
|0
|-
|11
|384
|471
|12
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|5
|5
|0
|0
|166.7
|17
|7.3
|10
|379
|1885
|13
|Sam Curran
|CSK
|ENG
|173
|52
|11
|12
|136.2
|10
|8.5
|11
|377
|1646
|14
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|56
|21
|3
|4
|175
|8
|5.7
|9
|352
|1461
|15
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|15
|7.2
|10
|339
|1812
|16
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|326
|97
|27
|13
|129.4
|0
|-
|10
|338
|676
|17
|Trent Boult
|MI
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|8.1
|10
|336
|978
|18
|Mohammed Shami
|KXI
|IND
|2
|2
|0
|0
|66.7
|16
|8.4
|10
|336
|1467
|19
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|208
|60
|10
|17
|200
|2
|9.1
|10
|332
|1678
|20
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|AUS
|226
|53
|19
|11
|158
|6
|10.1
|10
|331
|1489
|21
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|272
|85
|13
|20
|154.5
|0
|-
|11
|325
|2780
|22
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|SA
|25
|25
|1
|3
|312.5
|9
|5
|5
|323
|3162
|23
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50
|13
|7.2
|10
|314
|637
|24
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|365
|90
|20
|9
|126.3
|0
|-
|10
|305
|5691
|25
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|IND
|335
|88
|24
|13
|131.4
|0
|-
|10
|304
|2350
|26
|David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|335
|60
|28
|8
|124.1
|0
|-
|10
|294
|4349
|27
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|201
|50
|20
|8
|162.1
|4
|9.5
|11
|294
|2672
|28
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|321
|63
|31
|6
|124.4
|0
|-
|10
|292
|73
|29
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|295
|83
|22
|15
|134.7
|0
|-
|10
|286
|3946
|30
|Anrich Nortje
|DC
|SA
|6
|3
|0
|0
|200
|12
|7.8
|9
|281
|737
|31
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|271
|70
|22
|13
|139.7
|0
|-
|10
|280
|1768
|32
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|243
|79
|34
|4
|148.2
|0
|-
|10
|269
|1221
|33
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|IND
|70
|30
|6
|2
|112.9
|6
|5.6
|10
|267
|1231
|34
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|261
|99
|13
|19
|150.9
|0
|-
|8
|267
|2381
|35
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|7
|5
|0
|0
|58.3
|10
|7.2
|11
|262
|360
|36
|Eoin Morgan
|KKR
|ENG
|278
|44
|18
|15
|125.8
|0
|-
|10
|242
|2214
|37
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|260
|80
|22
|15
|129.4
|0
|-
|9
|239
|6426
|38
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|285
|83
|34
|11
|125
|0
|-
|10
|236
|1931
|39
|Pat Cummins
|KKR
|AUS
|130
|53
|9
|7
|136.8
|3
|8.2
|10
|235
|6748
|40
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|IND
|312
|70
|29
|5
|111.8
|0
|-
|10
|230
|807
|41
|Steven Smith
|RR
|AUS
|265
|69
|25
|8
|129.3
|0
|-
|11
|227
|6196
|42
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|3
|3
|0
|0
|60
|11
|8.8
|10
|222
|193
|43
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|180
|47
|13
|7
|122.4
|0
|-
|11
|222
|7609
|44
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|82
|34
|8
|4
|128.1
|5
|7.5
|10
|214
|4206
|45
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|252
|71
|20
|9
|122.9
|0
|-
|9
|214
|1175
|46
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|IND
|209
|66
|23
|8
|142.2
|0
|-
|10
|210
|612
|47
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|190
|38
|19
|5
|125
|0
|-
|7
|210
|7313
|48
|R Ashwin
|DC
|IND
|4
|4
|0
|0
|57.1
|8
|7.1
|8
|208
|3743
|49
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXI
|IND
|7
|6
|1
|0
|58.3
|9
|7.9
|10
|204
|1015
|50
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|8
|7
|0
|0
|72.7
|7
|7.3
|9
|200
|2071