News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jofra Archer tops MVP list

Jofra Archer tops MVP list

By PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
October 26, 2020 18:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 41.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates the fall of a wicket in IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He bowls the hardest overs, and bowls them best. And Jofra Archer just doesn't take a lot of wickets; he's also extremely economical.

And when required to bat, Archer prefers to hit sixes. 80 of the 107 runs he has scored so far are fours or sixes!

It is therefore no surprise that Archer is currently IPL 2020's most valuable player with a MVPI of 541. He is also good value for money; Rajasthan Royals need to pay him less $1,500 for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.

K L Rahul (MVPI: 521) is now second on the list, and, after two consecutive centuries, Shikhar Dhawan (478) has jumped to the third position.

As always, aggressive and prolific batsmen, and attacking wicket-taking (mostly) fast bowlers remain the best performers.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.

The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.

The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.

IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 41 ending October 23, 2020)

RankPlayerTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStr RateWicketsEconomy RateMatchesMVPIPVI ($)
1 Jofra Archer RR ENG 107 27 5 10 198.1 15 6.6 11 541 1496
2 KL Rahul KXI IND 540 132 46 19 135.7 0 - 10 521 2166
3 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 465 106 51 10 149 0 - 10 478 1121
4 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 17 15 1 1 170 21 7.6 10 473 121
5 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 224 53 11 16 143.6 7 7.3 11 438 771
6 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 398 106 39 15 155.5 0 - 10 436 246
7 Quinton de Kock MI SA 368 78 34 16 143.2 0 - 10 416 687
8 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 295 77 21 22 183.2 0 - 10 401 1069
9 AB de Villiers RCB IND 285 73 21 19 190 0 - 10 391 2886
10 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 24 14 2 1 109.1 12 5.5 10 385 2393
11 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 376 87 36 10 138.2 0 - 11 384 471
12 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 5 5 0 0 166.7 17 7.3 10 379 1885
13 Sam Curran CSK ENG 173 52 11 12 136.2 10 8.5 11 377 1646
14 Axar Patel DC IND 56 21 3 4 175 8 5.7 9 352 1461
15 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 15 7.2 10 339 1812
16 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 326 97 27 13 129.4 0 - 10 338 676
17 Trent Boult MI NZ 0 0 0 0 0 16 8.1 10 336 978
18 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 2 2 0 0 66.7 16 8.4 10 336 1467
19 Kieron Pollard MI WI 208 60 10 17 200 2 9.1 10 332 1678
20 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 226 53 19 11 158 6 10.1 10 331 1489
21 Sanju Samson RR IND 272 85 13 20 154.5 0 - 11 325 2780
22 Chris Morris RCB SA 25 25 1 3 312.5 9 5 5 323 3162
23 Rahul Chahar MI IND 2 2 0 0 50 13 7.2 10 314 637
24 Virat Kohli RCB IND 365 90 20 9 126.3 0 - 10 305 5691
25 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 335 88 24 13 131.4 0 - 10 304 2350
26 David Warner SRH AUS 335 60 28 8 124.1 0 - 10 294 4349
27 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 201 50 20 8 162.1 4 9.5 11 294 2672
28 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 321 63 31 6 124.4 0 - 10 292 73
29 Manish Pandey SRH IND 295 83 22 15 134.7 0 - 10 286 3946
30 Anrich Nortje DC SA 6 3 0 0 200 12 7.8 9 281 737
31 Jos Buttler RR ENG 271 70 22 13 139.7 0 - 10 280 1768
32 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 243 79 34 4 148.2 0 - 10 269 1221
33 Washington Sundar RCB IND 70 30 6 2 112.9 6 5.6 10 267 1231
34 Ishan Kishan MI IND 261 99 13 19 150.9 0 - 8 267 2381
35 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 7 5 0 0 58.3 10 7.2 11 262 360
36 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 278 44 18 15 125.8 0 - 10 242 2214
37 Rohit Sharma MI IND 260 80 22 15 129.4 0 - 9 239 6426
38 Shane Watson CSK AUS 285 83 34 11 125 0 - 10 236 1931
39 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 130 53 9 7 136.8 3 8.2 10 235 6748
40 Shubman Gill KKR IND 312 70 29 5 111.8 0 - 10 230 807
41 Steven Smith RR AUS 265 69 25 8 129.3 0 - 11 227 6196
42 T Natarajan SRH IND 3 3 0 0 60 11 8.8 10 222 193
43 MS Dhoni CSK IND 180 47 13 7 122.4 0 - 11 222 7609
44 Krunal Pandya MI IND 82 34 8 4 128.1 5 7.5 10 214 4206
45 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 252 71 20 9 122.9 0 - 9 214 1175
46 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 209 66 23 8 142.2 0 - 10 210 612
47 Rishabh Pant DC IND 190 38 19 5 125 0 - 7 210 7313
48 R Ashwin DC IND 4 4 0 0 57.1 8 7.1 8 208 3743
49 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 7 6 1 0 58.3 9 7.9 10 204 1015
50 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 8 7 0 0 72.7 7 7.3 9 200 2071

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
POLL: Best Captain in IPL 2020?
POLL: Best Captain in IPL 2020?
POLL: Who will win IPL 2020?
POLL: Who will win IPL 2020?
Hardik takes a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter'
Hardik takes a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter'
J-K BJP takes out 'Tiranga' rally on Accession Day
J-K BJP takes out 'Tiranga' rally on Accession Day
Injured Saini likely to miss MI match
Injured Saini likely to miss MI match
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections
NEW! Generals involved in national security talks
NEW! Generals involved in national security talks

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Dhoni's CSK first team to be eliminated from IPL 13

Dhoni's CSK first team to be eliminated from IPL 13

Dubai to host IPL final on November 10

Dubai to host IPL final on November 10

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use