PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Last updated on: October 31, 2020 18:09 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Trent Boult is congratulated by his Mumbai Indians teammates as he celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL match in Dubai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Brilliant fast bowling by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah enabled Mumbai Indians restrict Delhi Capitals to 110 for 9 in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Saturday.

The former dealt early blows while the Indian speed merchant broke middle-order as Delhi Capitals finished with a below par score.

Boult (3 for 21 in 4 overs) and Bumrah (3 for 17 in 4) not only accounted for six of the nine wickets, but also bowled 31 of the 62 dot balls consumed by the Delhi Capitals batsmen.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for leg before against Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Not for once did Delhi Capitals look like being in control as they made the Dubai strip and the Mumbai Indians bowling attack look doubly menacing as some of the best batsmen abdicated their responsibilities of playing fearless cricket.

Wasting 10.2 overs on dot balls out of the possible 20 showed that Delhi batters' confidence hit the lowest ebb.

Boult was brilliant upfront, removing openers Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Prithvi Shaw (10 off 11 balls) in the powerplay to peg Delhi Capitals back.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock stumps Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (25 off 29 balls) and Rishabh Pant (21 off 24) then compounded their team's woes as they failed to regain the lost momentum.

The duo, for the umpteenth time, looked like playing for themselves and the intent was missing. It affected the morale of the batsmen coming down the order.

Quinton de Kock effected a 'MS Dhoniesque' stumping off Rahul Chahar to see Iyer's return, after which came Bumrah's devastating two-over spell.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar celebrates after dismissing Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A ball pitched on length and climbing up while moving a shade away saw Marcus Stoinis edge it to the wicketkeeper.

Pant's misery ended when Bumrah came round the wicket and fired one from wide off the crease that came in with the angle to trap him leg before.

He then tormented Harshal Patel, who played and missed a few before being adjudged leg-before, a decision that couldn't be reviewed as Pant had consumed it during his dismissal.

Had Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada not hit a six each in their 10-run knocks at the fag end, Delhi Capitals may not have gone past the 100-run mark.