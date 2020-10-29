Turning Point: Bumrah bounces out RCB

October 29, 2020 07:59 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Virat Kohli to complete a landmark 100 wickets in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jasprit Bumrah completed a century of wickets in the IPL as he registered wonderful figures of 3/14 to bowl the Mumbai Indians to victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 28.

Put in to bat, RCB made a good start courtesy Devdutt Padikkal, who continued his impressive showing in the IPL, and Australian Josh Philippe as the duo put on 71 runs for the opening wicket from 47 balls.

A smart piece of stumping by Quinton de Kock off Rahul Chahar in the eighth over saw the back of Philippe for 33, which also helped Mumbai grab back the initiative.

It was a rare off-day with the bat for Virat Kohli, who struggled to get going, while Padikkal kept the runs coming at the other end as he raced to his half-century from just 30 balls.

RCB were looking on course for a huge total as they looked well-placed on 93 for 1 in 11 overs, before Bumrah changed the course of the innings with his fierce bouncers.

He was brought back for his second spell, in the 12th over, and he ended Kohli's miserable innings of nine from 14 balls with a quick short ball. Kohli was late into the pull shot as he get the top edge and was caught at midwicket by Saurabh Tiwary.

IMAGE: Boom Boom after dismissing Kohli in his debut game for his first IPL wicket in 2013, left. Seven years later he got the RCB skipper for his 100th IPL wicket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

That was Bumrah's 100 wicket in the IPL. Kohli was also his first wicket in the T20 league in 2013.

Padikkal revived the RCB innings along with A B de Villiers with a flurry of boundaries before Captain Kieron Pollard dismissed AB in the 16th over. Mr 360 hit a full toss straight into the hands of the fielder at deep square leg.

Bumrah then foiled RCB's hopes of posting a competitive total with a double wicket-maiden in the 17th over.

The pacer resorted to bowling short deliveries on the body as Shivam Dube was unable to get a run off the first two balls before he succumbed to the pressure and perished to another bouncer, caught at deep midwicket for two.

Padikkal, who smashed 74 from 45 balls, also fell to a Bumrah short ball as he flicked it to Trent Boult on the fine leg boundary.

Bumrah's final over was bang on target as Gurkeerat Singh and Washington Sundar managed just five runs from the 19th over, including a wide.

Boom Boom finished with splendid figures of 3/14 in four overs to restrict RCB to 164/6 in their 20 overs. RCB could score only 35 runs from the last five overs while losing four wickets in the process.