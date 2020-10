Which IPL players made Australia tour?

Last updated on: October 29, 2020 11:05 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul will be Virat Kohli's deputy in the white ball teams. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Australia tour will be Virat Kohli & Co's first international assignment since all cricketing activities were suspended in March.

The tour comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. The tour gets underway on November 27, 17 days after the IPL 2020 final.

Kolkata Knight Riders's Varun Chakravarthy was rewarded for his solid performances in IPL 2020, earning a place in India's squad for the T20I leg.

After Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma was mysteriously dropped from all Teams India, Kings XI Captain K L Rahul -- who has been batting brilliantly in IPL 2020 -- will be Kohli's deputy in the white-ball teams.

Rahul will be the first-choice wicket-keeper in both T20 Internationals and ODIs.

Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson will be the second wicket-keeper in the T20 International squad.

The Sunil Joshi-led selection committee also included young pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR), Kartik Tyagi (RR), Ishan Porel (KXIP) and Thangarasu Natarajan (SunRisers Hyderabad) in the travel party.

The Indian Test, ODI and T20 teams for Australia classified by IPL franchise:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (T20, Tests, ODI)

Washington Sundar (T20)

Yuzvendra Chahal (T20, ODI)

Navdeep Saini (T20, ODI, Tests)

Umesh Yadav (Tests)

Mohammed Siraj (Tests)

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan (T20, ODI)

Shreyas Iyer (T20, ODI)

Prithvi Shaw (Tests)

Ajinkya Rahane (Tests)

Rishabh Pant (Tests)

R Ashwin (Tests)

Kings XI Punjab

Mayank Agarwal (T20, ODI, Tests)

K L Rahul (T20, ODI, Tests)

Mohammed Shami (T20, ODI, Tests)

SunRisers Hyderabad

Manish Pandey (T20, ODI)

Wriddhiman Saha (Tests)

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya (T20, ODI)

Jasprit Bumrah (T20, ODI, Tests)

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (T20)

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja (T20, ODI, Tests)

Deepak Chahar (T20)

Shardul Thakur (ODI)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Varun Chakravarthy (T20)

Shubman Gill (ODI, Tests)

Kuldeep Yadav (ODI, Tests)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari did not play IPL 2020.