IPL Poll: Best Captain in IPL 2020?

October 23, 2020 15:46 IST

40 games have been played in IPL 2020 (up to October 22).

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer, right, with Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Only 16 matches remain before the start of the playoffs.

Who do you think has captained his team best so far?

Chennai Super Kings's Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Shreyas Iyer of the Delhi Capitals?

Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians or David Warner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore or K L Rahul of the Kings Xi Punjab?

Eoin Morgan of the Kolkata Knight Riders or Steve Smith of the Rajasthan Royals?

So who do YOU think is the best captain in IPL 2020?

Time to vote, guys!