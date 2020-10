October 08, 2020 07:31 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan savoured victory as Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Giving Shah Rukh company were his children Aryan and daughter Suhana who took a keen interest in the proceedings as KKR got the better of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK by 10 runs.

IMAGE: Suhana Khan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Aryan Khan and his dad enjoy the game. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Only missing were the superstar's wife Gauri Khan, who turns 50 on Thursday, October 8, and their younger son AbRam.