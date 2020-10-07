PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

October 07, 2020 22:22 IST

Images from Wednesday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi raced to his fifth IPL fifty to give Kolkata Knight Riders a solid foundation against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings staged a remarkable comeback after opener Rahul Tripathi's 51-ball 81 to bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders for 167 in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu dhabi, on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Knight Riders lost three wickets in the last over, Dwayne Bravo accounting two of them.

Bravo, a Super Kings veteran, celebrated his 37th birthday by returning impressive figures of 3 for 37 in his quota of four overs.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis rejoice after combining to take a relay catch and dismiss Sunil Narine off Karn Sharma's bowling. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Tripathi enjoyed his promotion to the top with an excellent fifty but the Chennai Super Kings bowlers applied the brakes well to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tripathi picked up from where he left off against Delhi Capitals and raced to his fifth IPL fifty off 31 balls to give Kolkata a solid foundation after Dinesh Karthik called it right at the toss.

With the score 93 for 2 at the midway stage, Kolkata looked set for a big total before Bravo struck.

IMAGE: Karn Sharma celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma (2/25), Shradul Thakur (2/28), Sam Curran (2/26) claimed two wickets each as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side bounced back in the back 10 by taking eight wickets and giving away just 74 runs.

Dhoni picked four catches, the last one being his best effort.

On a Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch that seemed to slow down, Tripathi played a risk-free knock and maintained a healthy run-rate.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur exults after dismissing Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Karthik made a baffling decision by sending Sunil Narine ahead of their best batsman, Eoin Morgan, at No. 4. However, Narine did his job with a nine-ball 17 before being dismissed by an excellent combined effort by a diving Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis, the former pulling off a brilliant catch.

Morgan started with a classical cover drive boundary but Curran cut short his innings with a bouncer that climbed in and took a faint edge behind the stumps.

Thakur, who had provided the first breakthrough by dismissing an in-form Shubman Gill (11), claimed the big wicket of Andre Russell with a cross-seam short delivery as the Knight Riders dazzler struggled to get going.