News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lara reckons 'responsible' Pant is India's No 1 keeper

Lara reckons 'responsible' Pant is India's No 1 keeper

Source: PTI
October 07, 2020 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant, who was once seen as heir apparent to Dhoni, has faced flak for his keeping skills right from the beginning of his career.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who was once seen as heir apparent to Dhoni, has faced flak for his keeping skills right from the beginning of his career. Photograph: PTI

Iconic West Indian cricketer Brian Lara says "great batsman" KL Rahul shouldn't be bothered with wicket-keeping in the Indian team and he should be allowed to concentrate on his batting.

Lara also feels that Rishabh Pant has matured in the past year and he should be considered as India's number one wicketkeeper-batsman.

Rahul did a great job keeping wickets in the limited overs series against Australia and also during the India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year. The Indian team also experimented with Rahul's batting position and he had delivered.

"Well, first of all I would like to say that KL Rahul should not be bothered with wicket-keeping when it comes to that Indian squad," Lara said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

 

"He's such a great batsman that I feel that he should concentrate on that and put in a lot of runs on the board," he added.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Rahul has amassed 302 runs, with the help of a century and two fifties in five games.

Pant, who was once seen as heir apparent to Dhoni, has faced flak for his keeping skills right from the beginning of his career.

However, Lara feels the youngster, who has scored 171 runs in the IPL, has matured in the past year and is taking more responsibility while playing for the Delhi Capitals this season.

"Rishabh Pant a year ago, I would say no, but I feel that he has stepped up in terms of his responsibility as a batsman," Lara said.

"Look at how he plays for Delhi Capitals, it looks like he wants that responsibility, he wants that onus on him to score runs, build an innings and get big scores. If he continues that way, I think that he should be the No. 1," he added.

Talking about talented Sanju Samson, Lara said the 25-year-old needs to work on little chinks in his armoury.

"Sanju Samson, who is not keeping for Rajasthan Royals, but I do understand that he keeps, that's one of his main jobs – very classy player, looks good so far in the tournament in Sharjah.

"I feel there's a little chink in his armoury in terms of his technique against very good bowling on sporty tracks."

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August. The two time World Cup-winning captain featured in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Aus broadcaster unhappy with Ind tour schedule

Aus broadcaster unhappy with Ind tour schedule

SEE: Family bid farewell to Dean Jones with lap of MCG

SEE: Family bid farewell to Dean Jones with lap of MCG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use