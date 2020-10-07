Turning Point: Catch that won the Match

October 07, 2020 07:19 IST

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard celebrates taking the catch to dismiss Jos Buttler off the bowling of James Pattinson. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

Kieron Pollard always make the difference for Mumbai Indians, whether is with the bat, the ball or in the field.

In the IPL game against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 6, the big West Indian didn't get a chance to bat but pocketed a sensational catch to turn the game in Mumbai Indians's favour.

After Mumbai had posted a huge 193/4 in their 20 overs, Rajasthan struggled after a few early wickets before Jos Buttler came to the rescue.

The England wicket-keeper rallied Rajasthan with his attacking cricket, hitting boundaries regularly, to smash his way to a quickfire half-century and revive his team's hopes.

He went after part-timer Pollard in his first over, hitting him for a six and a four in the 13th over.

But the West Indian extracted revenge in the very next over courtesy of an incredible piece of catching on the edge of the boundary.

Buttler lofted James Pattinson down the ground and looked to have cleared Pollard, at long-on, who initially seemed to have misjudged the catch.

The tall West Indian leaped high and got to the ball with his right hand fully outstretched, but could not take the catch cleanly in the first attempt.

He kept his cool and pouched the catch before it was about to slip from his grasp, to leave everyone stunned.

Buttler walked back after a cracking innings of 70 from 44 balls, ending Rajasthan's hopes of chasing down the total, and they eventually fell short by 57 runs.

Check out Pollard's match-winning catch: