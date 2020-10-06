IIPL 2020, Week 2: All the Hits & Misses

The second week of the IPL has raised the temperature even further in the United Arab Emirates.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have been traditional slow starters, are coming into their own with some strong performances as they lead the IPL standings with three wins from five games after the second week, to bounce back from their fourth position after week one.
Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season, with three wins from their first three games, while Royal Challengers Bangalore also are making a strong case for themselves this year, with six points from four games.
Don't count out Chennai Super Kings as yet! The three-time champions showed there is still some life left after their 10-wicket thrashing of Kings XI Punjab, for their second win in five games.
Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the second week of IPL 2020:
IPL standings after Week 2
|Rank
|Team
|Mts
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1 (4)
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+1.214
|2 (1)
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.588
|3 (7)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|3
|1
|6
|-0.954
|4 (5)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.121
|5 (2)
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.317
|6 (6)
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.342
|7 (8)
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.417
|8 (3)
|Kings XI Punjab
|5
|1
|4
|2
|+0.178
Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the first week
Teams batting first are ruling the roost, winning 11 out of 18 games, while teams chasing have won just five games, while two games were decided by Super Over.
Total matches - 18
Won by side batting first – 11 (61%)
Won by side batting second – 5 (28%)
Won in Super Over after a tie- 2 (11%)
Mumbai Indians registered the most number of runs and most wickets taken in the first two weeks of the IPL. They hit a total of 957 runs in their five games at run per over rate of 9.57 -- the best among the eight teams, while picking up 32 wickets.
Teams' batting and bowling
|Team
|Mts
|RS
|WL
|RPW
|RPO
|RC
|WT
|RPW
|RPO
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|835
|23
|36.30
|8.60
|895
|28
|31.96
|8.95
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|707
|22
|32.13
|8.83
|660
|27
|24.44
|8.25
|Kings XI Punjab
|5
|907
|25
|36.28
|9.07
|864
|28
|30.85
|9.17
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|675
|26
|25.96
|8.65
|702
|22
|31.90
|8.77
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|957
|28
|34.17
|9.57
|830
|32
|25.93
|8.35
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|733
|28
|26.17
|9.22
|755
|16
|47.18
|9.53
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|631
|20
|31.55
|8.28
|714
|24
|29.75
|8.96
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|5
|795
|30
|26.50
|7.97
|820
|25
|32.80
|8.36
|Total
|18
|6240
|202
|30.89
|8.78
|6240
|202
|30.89
|8.78
RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken
Scoring pattern in each over
|Over #
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1
|216
|217
|6
|36.16
|6.02
|2
|216
|225
|9
|25.00
|6.25
|3
|216
|307
|8
|38.37
|8.52
|4
|216
|276
|5
|55.20
|7.66
|5
|216
|306
|10
|30.60
|8.50
|6
|216
|317
|9
|35.22
|8.80
|7
|216
|246
|6
|41.00
|6.83
|8
|216
|309
|6
|51.50
|8.58
|9
|216
|321
|9
|35.66
|8.91
|10
|216
|255
|7
|36.42
|7.08
|11
|216
|284
|9
|31.55
|7.88
|12
|216
|260
|10
|26.00
|7.22
|13
|216
|287
|7
|41.00
|7.97
|14
|216
|308
|10
|30.80
|8.55
|15
|216
|375
|9
|41.66
|10.41
|16
|216
|306
|16
|19.12
|8.50
|17
|216
|424
|14
|30.28
|11.77
|18
|208
|425
|18
|23.61
|12.25
|19
|198
|372
|16
|23.25
|11.27
|20
|184
|420
|18
|23.33
|13.69
The general pattern in the IPL has been that the teams have scored freely in the last five overs from 16th to the 20th over, with 1947 runs scored in 170.2 overs at a rate of 11.43 per over.
Scoring pattern in different phases
|Overs
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|RPO
|1-6
|216
|1648
|47
|35.06
|7.62
|7-15
|324
|2645
|73
|36.23
|8.16
|16-20
|170.2
|1947
|82
|23.74
|11.43
|Total
|710.2
|6240
|202
|30.89
|8.78
Sharjah is proving to be a bowler's graveyard with 1685 runs being scored in total in four games played at the venue in Week 2, while only 45 wickets have fallen, with runs being scored at a rate more than 10 per over.
Scoring at each ground
|Mts
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|Dubai
|8
|314.2
|2644
|91
|29.05
|8.41
|Abu Dhabi
|6
|236.3
|1911
|66
|28.95
|8.08
|Sharjah
|4
|159.3
|1685
|45
|37.44
|10.56
|Total
|18
|710.2
|6240
|202
|30.89
|8.78
Mumbai Indians' batsmen including the likes of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock have showed the prowess with the bat, with the defending champions hitting as many as 53 sixes in the IPL so far, with Rajasthan Royals a close second on 51.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad have managed just 20 sixes each.
Kings XI Punjab's bowling woes in the second week have seen them concede 41 sixes -- the most by any team.
Break-up of sixes hit (268)
|For
|Vs
|Chennai Super Kings
|31
|31
|Delhi Capitals
|27
|25
|Kings XI Punjab
|33
|41
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|33
|35
|Mumbai Indians
|53
|32
|Rajasthan Royals
|51
|38
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|20
|34
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|20
|32
Delhi Capitals raked up the highest total with a mammoth 228-4 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah.
Infact, the top six scores have all come at the Sharjah Cricket Ground -- where the batsmen have feasted on the small ground size to take the bowlers to the cleaners.
Highest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|228-4
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|226-6
|19.3
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|223-2
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|216-7
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|210-8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|208-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|Sharjah
|04-10-2020
|206-3
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|201-3
|20
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|201-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|200-6
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
Highest at Abu Dhabi: 195-5 (in 20 overs), Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 23-09-2020
Lowest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|109
|17
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|131-7
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|137-9
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Dubai
|30-09-2020
|142-4
|20
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|26-09-2020
|146-9
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|147-7
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Abu Dhabi
|29-09-2020
Lowest at Sharjah: 174-7 (in 20 overs), Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians on 04-10-2020
Highest Powerplay scores
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|69-1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|60-0
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|60-0
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|59-1
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|59-0
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|59-1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|57-1
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|56-1
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Sharjah
|04-10-2020
Lowest Powerplay scores
|Total
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|23-3
|Delhi Capitals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|33-2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|34-1
|Delhi Capitals
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|Abu Dhabi
|29-09-2020
|34-2
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|35-3
|Kings XI Punjab
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|35-2
|Mumbai Indians
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|36-0
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|36-3
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Dubai
|02-10-2020
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul's swashbuckling 132 not out from 69 balls, laced with 14 fours and seven sixes, against his former team RCB in Dubai is still the top knock in the IPL, with teammate Mayank Agarwal the only other centurion, when he stroked 106 from 50 balls against Rajasthan Royals.
Highest individual scores
|Score
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|132*
|69
|14
|7
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|106
|50
|10
|7
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|99
|58
|2
|9
|I Kishan
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|89
|60
|7
|4
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|88*
|38
|7
|6
|SS Iyer
|DC
|KKR
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|87*
|53
|11
|1
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|KXIP
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|85
|42
|4
|7
|SV Samson
|RR
|KXIP
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|83*
|53
|11
|3
|SR Watson
|CSK
|KXIP
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|80
|54
|3
|6
|RG Sharma
|MI
|KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
Rahul led the run-scoring charts after the second week of IPL with a tally of 302 runs in five games, while CSK veteran Faf du Plessis was second best with 282 runs.
Leading run-scorers
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|5
|302
|132*
|75.50
|141.78
|1
|2
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|5
|282
|87*
|94.00
|150.00
|0
|3
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|5
|272
|106
|54.40
|162.87
|1
|1
|RG Sharma
|MI
|5
|176
|80
|35.20
|144.26
|0
|2
|DA Warner
|SRH
|5
|175
|60
|35.00
|123.23
|0
|1
|D Padikkal
|RCB
|4
|174
|63
|43.50
|134.88
|0
|3
|SV Samson
|RR
|4
|171
|85
|42.75
|198.83
|0
|2
|SS Iyer
|DC
|4
|170
|88*
|56.66
|150.44
|0
|1
|KA Pollard
|MI
|5
|163
|60*
|163.00
|208.97
|0
|1
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|3
|158
|99
|52.66
|139.82
|0
|1
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|4
|152
|70*
|50.66
|117.82
|0
|1
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has stroked the fastest fifty in this year's IPL with a 19-ball half-century against CSK, while Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians have both hit 20-ball 50s.
Fastest 50s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|19
|SV Samson
|74
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|20
|MP Stoinis
|53
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|20
|KA Pollard
|60*
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|23
|AB de Villiers
|55*
|RCB
|MI
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|23
|PK Garg
|51*
|SRH
|CSK
|Dubai
|02-10-2020
Slowest 50: 46 balls, KL Rahul, KXIP v CSK, Dubai, 04-10-2020
Fastest 100s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|45
|MA Agarwal
|106
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|62
|KL Rahul
|132*
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
Sanju Samson has hit the most number of sixes -- with as many as 16 sixes in 86 balls played so far at a rate of one six every five balls, while Pollard is next on 13 sixes at a rate of a six hit every six balls.
Most sixes
|Player
|For
|6s
|Balls
|Balls / Six
|SV Samson
|RR
|16
|86
|5.38
|KA Pollard
|MI
|13
|78
|6.00
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|12
|113
|9.42
|R Tewatia
|RR
|11
|61
|5.55
|RG Sharma
|MI
|11
|122
|11.09
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|11
|167
|15.18
|EJG Morgan
|KKR
|10
|90
|9.00
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|10
|213
|21.30
SunRisers Hyderabad's spin wizard Rashid Khan has the best figures in the IPL, having claimed 3-14 against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.
Best bowling in a match
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|3-14
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|DC
|Abu Dhabi
|29-09-2020
|3-15
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|3-18
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|SRH
|Dubai
|21-09-2020
|3-21
|M Ashwin
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|3-24
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|03-10-2020
|3-26
|K Rabada
|DC
|CSK
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|3-32
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|3-33
|SM Curran
|CSK
|RR
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|3-37
|R Tewatia
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|3-38
|L Ngidi
|CSK
|MI
|Abu Dhabi
|19-09-2020
RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai's Trent Boult and Kings XI's Mohammed Shami are the joint wicket-takers in the IPL after the second week with a total of eight wickets.
Leading wicket-takers
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|RPO
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|4
|16
|0
|115
|8
|3-18
|14.37
|7.18
|K Rabada
|DC
|4
|16
|0
|126
|8
|3-26
|15.75
|7.87
|TA Boult
|MI
|5
|19.2
|1
|157
|8
|2-28
|19.62
|8.12
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|5
|18.4
|0
|153
|8
|3-15
|19.12
|8.19
|JL Pattinson
|MI
|5
|20
|0
|160
|7
|2-25
|22.85
|8.00
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|5
|20
|0
|176
|7
|2-18
|25.14
|8.80
|RD Chahar
|MI
|5
|17
|0
|135
|6
|2-26
|22.50
|7.94
|SS Cottrell
|KXIP
|5
|17
|1
|143
|6
|2-17
|23.83
|8.41
|PP Chawla
|CSK
|5
|17
|0
|151
|6
|2-33
|25.16
|8.88
Best economy (Min.8 overs)
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|4.60
|AR Patel
|DC
|3
|10
|0
|46
|2
|1-15
|23.00
|4.72
|W Sundar
|RCB
|4
|11
|0
|52
|1
|1-12
|52.00
|5.20
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|5
|20
|0
|104
|5
|3-14
|20.80
|6.75
|JC Archer
|RR
|4
|16
|0
|108
|4
|2-18
|27.00
|6.98
|B Kumar
|SRH
|4
|14.1
|0
|99
|3
|2-25
|33.00
|7.18
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|4
|16
|0
|115
|8
|3-18
|14.37
|7.20
|A Mishra
|DC
|3
|10
|0
|72
|3
|2-35
|24.00
|7.75
|AD Russell
|KKR
|4
|8
|0
|62
|4
|2-29
|15.50
It has not been a good IPL so far for CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who has been hit for 11 sixes.
And surprisingly, joint top with him is Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has also conceded the same number of sixes.
Bowlers conceding most sixes
|Player
|For
|Six
|Balls
|Balls / Six
|RA Jadeja
|CSK
|11
|108
|9.82
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|11
|121
|11.00
|TK Curran
|RR
|9
|92
|10.22
|PP Chawla
|CSK
|9
|103
|11.44
|SP Narine
|KKR
|8
|84
|10.50
|SS Cottrell
|KXIP
|8
|102
|12.75
|R Bishnoi
|KXIP
|8
|120
|15.00
All statistics are updated up to and including Match 18: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings