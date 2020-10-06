IIPL 2020, Week 2: All the Hits & Misses

October 06, 2020 12:45 IST

The second week of the IPL has raised the temperature even further in the United Arab Emirates.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have been traditional slow starters, are coming into their own with some strong performances as they lead the IPL standings with three wins from five games after the second week, to bounce back from their fourth position after week one.

Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season, with three wins from their first three games, while Royal Challengers Bangalore also are making a strong case for themselves this year, with six points from four games.

Don't count out Chennai Super Kings as yet! The three-time champions showed there is still some life left after their 10-wicket thrashing of Kings XI Punjab, for their second win in five games.

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the second week of IPL 2020:

IPL standings after Week 2



Rank Team Mts Won Lost Points NRR 1 (4) Mumbai Indians 5 3 2 6 +1.214 2 (1) Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 6 +0.588 3 (7) Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 3 1 6 -0.954 4 (5) Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 4 -0.121 5 (2) Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 4 -0.317 6 (6) Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 4 -0.342 7 (8) SunRisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 4 -0.417 8 (3) Kings XI Punjab 5 1 4 2 +0.178

Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the first week

Teams batting first are ruling the roost, winning 11 out of 18 games, while teams chasing have won just five games, while two games were decided by Super Over.



Total matches - 18

Won by side batting first – 11 (61%)

Won by side batting second – 5 (28%)

Won in Super Over after a tie- 2 (11%)

Mumbai Indians registered the most number of runs and most wickets taken in the first two weeks of the IPL. They hit a total of 957 runs in their five games at run per over rate of 9.57 -- the best among the eight teams, while picking up 32 wickets.

Teams' batting and bowling

Team Mts RS WL RPW RPO RC WT RPW RPO Chennai Super Kings 5 835 23 36.30 8.60 895 28 31.96 8.95 Delhi Capitals 4 707 22 32.13 8.83 660 27 24.44 8.25 Kings XI Punjab 5 907 25 36.28 9.07 864 28 30.85 9.17 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 675 26 25.96 8.65 702 22 31.90 8.77 Mumbai Indians 5 957 28 34.17 9.57 830 32 25.93 8.35 Rajasthan Royals 4 733 28 26.17 9.22 755 16 47.18 9.53 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 631 20 31.55 8.28 714 24 29.75 8.96 SunRisers Hyderabad 5 795 30 26.50 7.97 820 25 32.80 8.36 Total 18 6240 202 30.89 8.78 6240 202 30.89 8.78

RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken

Scoring pattern in each over

Over # Balls Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1 216 217 6 36.16 6.02 2 216 225 9 25.00 6.25 3 216 307 8 38.37 8.52 4 216 276 5 55.20 7.66 5 216 306 10 30.60 8.50 6 216 317 9 35.22 8.80 7 216 246 6 41.00 6.83 8 216 309 6 51.50 8.58 9 216 321 9 35.66 8.91 10 216 255 7 36.42 7.08 11 216 284 9 31.55 7.88 12 216 260 10 26.00 7.22 13 216 287 7 41.00 7.97 14 216 308 10 30.80 8.55 15 216 375 9 41.66 10.41 16 216 306 16 19.12 8.50 17 216 424 14 30.28 11.77 18 208 425 18 23.61 12.25 19 198 372 16 23.25 11.27 20 184 420 18 23.33 13.69

The general pattern in the IPL has been that the teams have scored freely in the last five overs from 16th to the 20th over, with 1947 runs scored in 170.2 overs at a rate of 11.43 per over.



Scoring pattern in different phases

Overs Overs Runs Wkts Avg RPO 1-6 216 1648 47 35.06 7.62 7-15 324 2645 73 36.23 8.16 16-20 170.2 1947 82 23.74 11.43 Total 710.2 6240 202 30.89 8.78

Sharjah is proving to be a bowler's graveyard with 1685 runs being scored in total in four games played at the venue in Week 2, while only 45 wickets have fallen, with runs being scored at a rate more than 10 per over.

Scoring at each ground

Mts Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO Dubai 8 314.2 2644 91 29.05 8.41 Abu Dhabi 6 236.3 1911 66 28.95 8.08 Sharjah 4 159.3 1685 45 37.44 10.56 Total 18 710.2 6240 202 30.89 8.78

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians' batsmen including the likes of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock have showed the prowess with the bat, with the defending champions hitting as many as 53 sixes in the IPL so far, with Rajasthan Royals a close second on 51.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad have managed just 20 sixes each.

Kings XI Punjab's bowling woes in the second week have seen them concede 41 sixes -- the most by any team.

Break-up of sixes hit (268)

For Vs Chennai Super Kings 31 31 Delhi Capitals 27 25 Kings XI Punjab 33 41 Kolkata Knight Riders 33 35 Mumbai Indians 53 32 Rajasthan Royals 51 38 Royal Challengers Bangalore 20 34 SunRisers Hyderabad 20 32

Delhi Capitals raked up the highest total with a mammoth 228-4 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah.

Infact, the top six scores have all come at the Sharjah Cricket Ground -- where the batsmen have feasted on the small ground size to take the bowlers to the cleaners.

Highest totals

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 228-4 20 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020 226-6 19.3 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 223-2 20 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 216-7 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Sharjah 22-09-2020 210-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020 208-5 20 Mumbai Indians SunRisers Hyderabad Sharjah 04-10-2020 206-3 20 Kings XI Punjab R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 24-09-2020 201-3 20 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020 201-5 20 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020 200-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 22-09-2020

Highest at Abu Dhabi: 195-5 (in 20 overs), Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 23-09-2020

Lowest totals

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 109 17 R. Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-09-2020 131-7 20 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020 137-9 20 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai 30-09-2020 142-4 20 SunRisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 26-09-2020 146-9 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 147-7 20 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020

Lowest at Sharjah: 174-7 (in 20 overs), Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians on 04-10-2020

Highest Powerplay scores

Score For Vs Venue Date 69-1 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 60-0 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Dubai 04-10-2020 60-0 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 59-1 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 59-0 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020 59-1 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020 57-1 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020 56-1 SunRisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Sharjah 04-10-2020

Lowest Powerplay scores

Total For Vs Venue Date 23-3 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Dubai 20-09-2020 33-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 34-1 Delhi Capitals SunRisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020 34-2 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020 35-3 Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals Dubai 20-09-2020 35-2 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020 36-0 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Dubai 25-09-2020 36-3 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 02-10-2020

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul's swashbuckling 132 not out from 69 balls, laced with 14 fours and seven sixes, against his former team RCB in Dubai is still the top knock in the IPL, with teammate Mayank Agarwal the only other centurion, when he stroked 106 from 50 balls against Rajasthan Royals.



Highest individual scores

Score Balls 4s 6s Player For Vs Venue Date 132* 69 14 7 KL Rahul KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 106 50 10 7 MA Agarwal KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 99 58 2 9 I Kishan MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 89 60 7 4 MA Agarwal KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 88* 38 7 6 SS Iyer DC KKR Sharjah 03-10-2020 87* 53 11 1 F du Plessis CSK KXIP Dubai 04-10-2020 85 42 4 7 SV Samson RR KXIP Sharjah 27-09-2020 83* 53 11 3 SR Watson CSK KXIP Dubai 04-10-2020 80 54 3 6 RG Sharma MI KKR Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020

Rahul led the run-scoring charts after the second week of IPL with a tally of 302 runs in five games, while CSK veteran Faf du Plessis was second best with 282 runs.



Leading run-scorers

Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 KL Rahul KXIP 5 302 132* 75.50 141.78 1 2 F du Plessis CSK 5 282 87* 94.00 150.00 0 3 MA Agarwal KXIP 5 272 106 54.40 162.87 1 1 RG Sharma MI 5 176 80 35.20 144.26 0 2 DA Warner SRH 5 175 60 35.00 123.23 0 1 D Padikkal RCB 4 174 63 43.50 134.88 0 3 SV Samson RR 4 171 85 42.75 198.83 0 2 SS Iyer DC 4 170 88* 56.66 150.44 0 1 KA Pollard MI 5 163 60* 163.00 208.97 0 1 Ishan Kishan MI 3 158 99 52.66 139.82 0 1 Shubman Gill KKR 4 152 70* 50.66 117.82 0 1

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has stroked the fastest fifty in this year's IPL with a 19-ball half-century against CSK, while Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians have both hit 20-ball 50s.



Fastest 50s

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 19 SV Samson 74 RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 20 MP Stoinis 53 DC KXIP Dubai 20-09-2020 20 KA Pollard 60* MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 23 AB de Villiers 55* RCB MI Dubai 28-09-2020 23 PK Garg 51* SRH CSK Dubai 02-10-2020

Slowest 50: 46 balls, KL Rahul, KXIP v CSK, Dubai, 04-10-2020

Fastest 100s

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue 45 MA Agarwal 106 KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 62 KL Rahul 132* KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020

Sanju Samson has hit the most number of sixes -- with as many as 16 sixes in 86 balls played so far at a rate of one six every five balls, while Pollard is next on 13 sixes at a rate of a six hit every six balls.

Most sixes

Player For 6s Balls Balls / Six SV Samson RR 16 86 5.38 KA Pollard MI 13 78 6.00 Ishan Kishan MI 12 113 9.42 R Tewatia RR 11 61 5.55 RG Sharma MI 11 122 11.09 MA Agarwal KXIP 11 167 15.18 EJG Morgan KKR 10 90 9.00 KL Rahul KXIP 10 213 21.30

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad's spin wizard Rashid Khan has the best figures in the IPL, having claimed 3-14 against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.



Best bowling in a match

Figures Player For Vs Venue Date 3-14 Rashid Khan SRH DC Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020 3-15 Mohammed Shami KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 3-18 YS Chahal RCB SRH Dubai 21-09-2020 3-21 M Ashwin KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 3-24 YS Chahal RCB RR Abu Dhabi 03-10-2020 3-26 K Rabada DC CSK Dubai 25-09-2020 3-32 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 3-33 SM Curran CSK RR Sharjah 22-09-2020 3-37 R Tewatia RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 3-38 L Ngidi CSK MI Abu Dhabi 19-09-2020

RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai's Trent Boult and Kings XI's Mohammed Shami are the joint wicket-takers in the IPL after the second week with a total of eight wickets.



Leading wicket-takers

Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Avg RPO YS Chahal RCB 4 16 0 115 8 3-18 14.37 7.18 K Rabada DC 4 16 0 126 8 3-26 15.75 7.87 TA Boult MI 5 19.2 1 157 8 2-28 19.62 8.12 Mohammed Shami KXIP 5 18.4 0 153 8 3-15 19.12 8.19 JL Pattinson MI 5 20 0 160 7 2-25 22.85 8.00 JJ Bumrah MI 5 20 0 176 7 2-18 25.14 8.80 RD Chahar MI 5 17 0 135 6 2-26 22.50 7.94 SS Cottrell KXIP 5 17 1 143 6 2-17 23.83 8.41 PP Chawla CSK 5 17 0 151 6 2-33 25.16 8.88

Best economy (Min.8 overs)

RPO Player Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Avg 4.60 AR Patel DC 3 10 0 46 2 1-15 23.00 4.72 W Sundar RCB 4 11 0 52 1 1-12 52.00 5.20 Rashid Khan SRH 5 20 0 104 5 3-14 20.80 6.75 JC Archer RR 4 16 0 108 4 2-18 27.00 6.98 B Kumar SRH 4 14.1 0 99 3 2-25 33.00 7.18 YS Chahal RCB 4 16 0 115 8 3-18 14.37 7.20 A Mishra DC 3 10 0 72 3 2-35 24.00 7.75 AD Russell KKR 4 8 0 62 4 2-29 15.50

It has not been a good IPL so far for CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who has been hit for 11 sixes.

And surprisingly, joint top with him is Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has also conceded the same number of sixes.

Bowlers conceding most sixes

Player For Six Balls Balls / Six RA Jadeja CSK 11 108 9.82 JJ Bumrah MI 11 121 11.00 TK Curran RR 9 92 10.22 PP Chawla CSK 9 103 11.44 SP Narine KKR 8 84 10.50 SS Cottrell KXIP 8 102 12.75 R Bishnoi KXIP 8 120 15.00

All statistics are updated up to and including Match 18: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings