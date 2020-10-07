IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank Agarwal top MVP list

October 07, 2020 12:51 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player so far.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Openers Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The IPL is back: much delayed, outside India, inside a 'bubble', and in front of empty stands.

But it's at least back, and we're trying to pretend that nothing has changed, although the canned crowd sounds are really awkward.

The Rediff.com performance indexes are also back: The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), that collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single index based on run equivalence, and the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) that is calculated by dividing the player's cumulative earning by his cumulative MVPI.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson of the Chennai Superkings take a run during Game 18 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 4, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

We can therefore think of MVPI as the equivalent of the total 'runs' that a player scores: The higher the MVPI, the better the player is performing.

On the other hand, the lower the PVI, the more value for money the player offers.

Currently, the three top players on the list are K L Rahul (MVPI: 344), Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis;(MVPI: 333).

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

While both Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have the same MVPI, Mayank has a far better PVI.

For every 'run' that Mayank has contributed so far, KXIP only have to pay him $161. Rahul, who is much higher priced, will have to be paid $1.640 for every 'run' he has contributed so far.

IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Games 18 ending October 5, 2020)