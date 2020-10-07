News
IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank Agarwal top MVP list

IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank Agarwal top MVP list

By PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
October 07, 2020 12:51 IST
Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player so far.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Openers Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The IPL is back: much delayed, outside India, inside a 'bubble', and in front of empty stands.

But it's at least back, and we're trying to pretend that nothing has changed, although the canned crowd sounds are really awkward.

The Rediff.com performance indexes are also back: The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI), that collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single index based on run equivalence, and the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) that is calculated by dividing the player's cumulative earning by his cumulative MVPI.

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson of the Chennai Superkings take a run during Game 18 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 4, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

We can therefore think of MVPI as the equivalent of the total 'runs' that a player scores: The higher the MVPI, the better the player is performing.

On the other hand, the lower the PVI, the more value for money the player offers.

Currently, the three top players on the list are K L Rahul (MVPI: 344), Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis;(MVPI: 333).

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

While both Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have the same MVPI, Mayank has a far better PVI.

For every 'run' that Mayank has contributed so far, KXIP only have to pay him $161. Rahul, who is much higher priced, will have to be paid $1.640 for every 'run' he has contributed so far.

 

IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Games 18 ending October 5, 2020)

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunsTop Score4's6'sStr RateWEcoMMVPIPVI
(US$)
1 KL Rahul KXI IND 302 132 31 10 141.8 0 - 5 344 1640
2 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 272 106 27 11 162.9 0 - 5 333 161
3 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 282 87 26 8 150 0 - 5 333 368
4 Kieron Pollard MI WI 163 60 8 13 209 1 7.7 5 256 1088
5 Sanju Samson RR IND 171 85 7 16 198.8 0 - 4 251 1309
6 Rohit Sharma MI IND 176 80 13 11 144.3 0 - 5 197 3898
7 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 170 88 10 9 150.4 0 - 4 193 925
8 AB de Villiers RCB IND 146 55 13 7 178 0 - 4 191 2364
9 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 174 63 19 3 134.9 0 - 4 188 46
10 Jofra Archer RR ENG 62 27 1 8 248 4 6.8 4 179 1644
11 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 101 53 1 11 165.6 4 9 4 175 702
12 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 144 61 10 5 121 0 - 5 173 661
13 David Warner SRH AUS 175 60 14 5 123.2 0 - 5 169 3783
14 Ishan Kishan MI IND 158 99 4 12 139.8 0 - 3 169 1881
15 Rishabh Pant DC IND 134 38 15 3 136.7 0 - 4 165 2435
16 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 136 44 6 10 151.1 0 - 4 164 2314
17 Kagiso Rabada DC IND 15 15 1 1 214.3 8 7.9 4 163 191
18 Sam Curran CSK ENG 51 18 2 6 268.4 5 8.7 5 161 69
19 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 119 44 6 8 163 0 - 5 153 1401
20 Manish Pandey SRH IND 147 51 15 4 126.7 0 - 5 151 3737
21 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 137 66 14 5 139.8 0 - 4 151 412
22 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 9 6 1 0 75 5 5.2 5 150 3071
23 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 2 2 0 0 100 8 8.2 5 150 1643
24 Nitish Rana KKR IND 130 58 14 6 156.6 0 - 4 149 59
25 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 8 7.2 4 143 1718
26 Quinton de Kock MI SA 115 67 10 4 140.2 0 - 5 141 1013
27 Shubman Gill KKR IND 152 70 13 4 117.8 0 - 4 140 3061
28 Steven Smith RR AUS 127 69 12 6 147.7 0 - 4 139 3679
29 Shane Watson CSK AUS 135 83 14 8 133.7 0 - 5 139 80
30 Hardik Pandya MI IND 105 30 7 8 159.1 0 - 5 138 4089
31 MS Dhoni CSK IND 91 47 6 4 135.8 0 - 5 129 86
32 Trent Boult MI NZ 0 0 0 0 0 8 8.1 5 128 1283
33 James Pattinson MI AUS 11 11 2 0 137.5 7 8 5 127 619
34 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 70 53 9 3 194.4 3 9.7 4 123 5443
35 Andre Russell KKR WI 48 24 3 4 145.5 4 7.8 4 122 658
36 Shivam Dube RCB IND 46 27 1 4 153.3 4 7.4 4 120 1714
37 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 101 47 16 1 142.3 0 - 5 115 1429
38 Rahul Chahar MI IND 2 2 0 0 50 6 7.9 5 104 962
39 Aaron Finch RCB AUS 109 52 13 3 121.1 0 - 4 102 1765
40 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 5 5 0 0 166.7 7 8.8 5 102 3501
41 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 73 50 8 2 143.1 3 9.6 5 102 2188
42 Anrich Nortje DC SA 6 3 0 0 200 5 7.9 4 97 250
43 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 50 33 3 4 192.3 2 9.3 4 95 93
44 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 79 71 7 3 138.6 0 - 3 94 475
45 Priyam Garg SRH IND 71 51 7 1 154.3 0 - 5 93 1075
46 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 95 35 9 3 125 0 - 4 93 909
47 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 7.8 5 91 918
48 Sheldon Cottrell KXI WI 0 0 0 0 - 6 8.4 5 89 4896
49 Axar Patel DC IND 11 6 0 0 73.3 2 4.6 3 84 796
50 Piyush Chawla CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 8.9 5 81 4409

 

 

PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
