IPL: Which captain performed better? Dhoni or Morgan?

IPL: Which captain performed better? Dhoni or Morgan?

Last updated on: October 15, 2021 12:31 IST
'You can't compare forms of both the captains because MS hasn't played international cricket for quite a while and Morgan is playing and is leading England in international cricket as well.'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Eoin Morgan

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan were unable to leave a mark with the bat in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels one shouldn't compare Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan despite the two players having a similar record with the bat in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

 

Both Dhoni and Morgan have been unable to leave a mark with the bat in IPL 2021.

While Dhoni showed signs of redemption in the knock-out game against Delhi Capitals, Morgan registered a duck before KKR sealed victory over Delhi to set up Friday’s final with CSK.

From the batting point of view, Gambhir rated Morgan's form as worse when compared to Dhoni's in IPL 2021.

"He (Morgan) started the tournament batting at number five because he had no form. He keeps pushing himself down and the moment you start pushing yourself down you start putting extra pressure on yourself," said Gautam Gambhir in a conversation on ESPNcricinfo.

"You can't compare forms of both the captains because MS hasn't played international cricket for quite a while and Morgan is playing and is leading England in international cricket as well. From the form point of view, Morgan looks in the worst form as compared to what Dhoni is," he added.

The Dhoni-led Super Kings have won the IPL thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year. Some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen them reach the final.

On the other hand, Morgan's side was completely down and out in the India leg. They won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting line-up and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket.

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season. 

