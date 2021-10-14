After Tripathi Hit the Six...

Please click on these images to find out what happened after Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahul Tripathi hit Delhi Capitals's spinner for a six off the 119th ball of the KKR innings..
IMAGE: After KKR wickets tumbled in an ugly mess, the team dugout must have thought that they had grabbed defeat from certain victory, but Rahul Tripathi ensured that outcome would not come to pass.
Which is why Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Venky Iyer rush to hug Tripathi after the six was hit.
Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI
IMAGE: A jubilant Harbhajan Singh lifts Tripathi to celebrate the win.
Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI
IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy and other KKR team-mates hug Tripathi as Sunil Narine approaches to do the needful.
Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI
IMAGE: The six that brought KKR a place in the IPL 2021 final.
Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com