News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After Tripathi Hit the Six...

After Tripathi Hit the Six...

By Rediff Cricket
October 14, 2021 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on these images to find out what happened after Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahul Tripathi hit Delhi Capitals's spinner for a six off the 119th ball of the KKR innings..

IMAGE: After KKR wickets tumbled in an ugly mess, the team dugout must have thought that they had grabbed defeat from certain victory, but Rahul Tripathi ensured that outcome would not come to pass.
Which is why Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Venky Iyer rush to hug Tripathi after the six was hit.
Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: A jubilant Harbhajan Singh lifts Tripathi to celebrate the win.
Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy and other KKR team-mates hug Tripathi as Sunil Narine approaches to do the needful.
Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: The six that brought KKR a place in the IPL 2021 final.
Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Venky Continues Dream Run
Top Performer: Venky Continues Dream Run
I had to just connect one; luckily I did: Tripathi
I had to just connect one; luckily I did: Tripathi
IPL PIX: KKR escape to victory over Delhi; enter final
IPL PIX: KKR escape to victory over Delhi; enter final
'Iyer is a Stephen Fleming clone'
'Iyer is a Stephen Fleming clone'
Active Covid cases lowest in 215 days
Active Covid cases lowest in 215 days
Health minister meets Dr Manmohan Singh at AIIMS
Health minister meets Dr Manmohan Singh at AIIMS
Russell 'might be in the mix' for IPL final vs CSK
Russell 'might be in the mix' for IPL final vs CSK

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Turning Point: KKR's Shocking Collapse

Turning Point: KKR's Shocking Collapse

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances