News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Paine 'devastated' by Pucovski blow, backs Harris to open

Paine 'devastated' by Pucovski blow, backs Harris to open

October 15, 2021 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Will Pucovski

IMAGE: Will Pucovski's latest concussion could see the young opener sidelined for at least part of the Ashes series, which starts on December 8 in Brisbane. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia Test captain Tim Paine was "devastated" to hear of Will Pucovski's latest concussion but has nominated Marcus Harris to step in should the opener prove unfit for the Ashes.

Pucovski was struck on the helmet by a ball in a net session while training for Victoria last week.

 

Pucovski's history of concussion problems could mean the young opener is sidelined for at least part of the Ashes series, which starts on December 8 in Brisbane.

"I've spoken to him a bit the last few days. He is improving slowly," Paine said on radio station SEN Hobart.

"I don't think it's as bad as some of the others he's had before but with his history we have to be very careful with anything around the brain.

"I was devastated to hear it's happened again."

Australia have long hoped Pucovski might blossom into a regular opening partner for David Warner, who has seen a procession of team mates come and go since Chris Rogers played his last Test against England in 2015.

But concussions and injuries have repeatedly thwarted Pucovski.

He made his long-awaited Test debut against India in Sydney in January but suffered a shoulder injury in the match and was replaced by Harris for the fourth Test in Brisbane.

Paine said there was no problem with Pucovski's technique despite him suffering a number of blows to the head.

"He's a good player of the short ball, you don't average 54 or so in first-class cricket if you can't play the short ball," Paine said.

"I think he's now more susceptible (to concussion) than other people. He doesn't need to be hit as hard on his head."

Harris, who has been dropped twice in his 10-Test career, averaged 9.66 against England during the 2019 Ashes but Paine endorsed the 29-year-old as a likely replacement for Pucovski.

"He’s just come back from a superb six months in England playing for Leicestershire in county cricket," he added.

"And we know his first class record for Victoria has been excellent for some time now, so he's probably the frontrunner."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India may rest senior players for NZ T20I series
India may rest senior players for NZ T20I series
Positive intent the key to KKR's turnaround, says Iyer
Positive intent the key to KKR's turnaround, says Iyer
Anderson enjoyed 'well-spirited' rivalry with Kohli
Anderson enjoyed 'well-spirited' rivalry with Kohli
2 Months On, Talibs Amusing Themselves
2 Months On, Talibs Amusing Themselves
At 50, can AIADMK reinvent itself?
At 50, can AIADMK reinvent itself?
Population policy should be considered again: Bhagwat
Population policy should be considered again: Bhagwat
JCO among 2 Army personnel killed in Poonch encounter
JCO among 2 Army personnel killed in Poonch encounter

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

After Tripathi Hit the Six...

After Tripathi Hit the Six...

Cakes, Champagne To Celebrate KKR Win

Cakes, Champagne To Celebrate KKR Win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances