News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cakes, Champagne To Celebrate KKR Win

Cakes, Champagne To Celebrate KKR Win

By Rediff Cricket
October 14, 2021 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jubilant Kolkata Knight Riders Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi celebrate winning the Qualifier 2 match against Delhi Capitals. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy KKR/Instagram
 

It was celebration time for the Kolkata Knight Riders after their thrilling victory against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL Qualifier 2 match in Sharjah on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The Knights, who reached the team hotel in Abu Dhabi late night after the game, had a special cricket-themed cake waiting for them.

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi, who played key knocks against Delhi, cut the cake as they were showered with champagne by joyous teammates while the hotel staff cheered on.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
After Tripathi Hit the Six...
After Tripathi Hit the Six...
Turning Point: KKR's Shocking Collapse
Turning Point: KKR's Shocking Collapse
Top Performer: Venky Continues Dream Run
Top Performer: Venky Continues Dream Run
After Tripathi Hit the Six...
After Tripathi Hit the Six...
'Iyer is a Stephen Fleming clone'
'Iyer is a Stephen Fleming clone'
Active Covid cases lowest in 215 days
Active Covid cases lowest in 215 days
Health minister meets Dr Manmohan Singh at AIIMS
Health minister meets Dr Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

I had to just connect one; luckily I did: Tripathi

I had to just connect one; luckily I did: Tripathi

Dada May Skip IPL Final

Dada May Skip IPL Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances