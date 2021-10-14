Cakes, Champagne To Celebrate KKR Win

IMAGE: Jubilant Kolkata Knight Riders Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi celebrate winning the Qualifier 2 match against Delhi Capitals. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy KKR/Instagram

It was celebration time for the Kolkata Knight Riders after their thrilling victory against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL Qualifier 2 match in Sharjah on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The Knights, who reached the team hotel in Abu Dhabi late night after the game, had a special cricket-themed cake waiting for them.

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi, who played key knocks against Delhi, cut the cake as they were showered with champagne by joyous teammates while the hotel staff cheered on.