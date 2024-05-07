News
2 dead, 21 injured in hospital knife attack in China

2 dead, 21 injured in hospital knife attack in China

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 07, 2024 14:54 IST
At least two people were killed and another 21 were injured in a knife attack at a hospital in China's southwestern province of Yunnan on Tuesday, state media reported, citing official sources.

According to official sources, the attack, described as a "violent incident," occurred at a local hospital in Zhenxiong county.

"Multiple videos from the scene also show a suspect being apprehended by police in a (nearby) wellness centre," CNN reported.

 

Authorities are in the process of gathering more information, and it remains unclear whether the suspect apprehended is indeed the attacker.

An eyewitness interviewed by the Chinese state media outlet, The Paper, described the situation as chaotic as authorities worked to assess the situation.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
