IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Images from the Indian Premier League's Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy is congratulated by his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.. Photograph: BCCI

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy led a clinical bowling display as Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Delhi Capitals to 135 for 5 in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, the Delhi Capitals batters struggled as the Knight Riders bowlers maintained a tight line and length on a sluggish pitch. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 39-ball 36 while Shreyas Iyer was undefeated with 30 off 27 balls.

Chakravarthy took two wickets for 26 runs while Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi got one each.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a four and 2 sixes during his 36 off 39 balls. Photograph: BCCI

After seven dot balls in the first two overs, Delhi Capitals got 12 runs from the third, with Shaw hoisting Shakib Al Hasan for a big six.

Dhawan joined the party in the fourth over, smacking two consecutive sixes off Sunil Narine as DC collected 14 runs from the veteran West Indian.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik makes a mess of a chance to stump Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Chakravarthy broke the dangerous-looking partnership by trapping Shaw leg before wicket with his first delivery of the day, as the opener played a wrong line to his googly.

Ferguson was impressive, conceding just nine runs from his first two overs as Delhi were 38 for 1 at the end of the powerplay overs.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis is bowled by Shivam Mavi. Photograph: BCCI

After a quiet period during which Mavi, Narine and Chakravarthy kept it tight while being miserly, Dhawan scored a boundary in the 10th over to take the team’s score to 65 for 1 at the halfway mark.

With odd ball skidding low, it was getting difficult to get runs and Delhi were dealt a blow when Mavi, who was bowling beautifully, got rid of Marcus Stoinis, who was playing only his second match in the UAE leg.

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan takes the catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

With pressure building on the Delhi Capitals batters, Dhawan fell in the 15th over while going for a big shot. He could only get an outside edge off a Chakravarthy delivery and Shakib Al Hasan took a diving catch at backward point.

Delhi were 83 for 3 in the 15th over when captain Rishabh Pant (6) came in. He disappointed when it mattered most, hitting just a four during his stay of six deliveries.

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Eoin Morgan after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

He went for a big shot in the next over only to balloon a Ferguson delivery for Rahul Tripathi to take a regulation catch.

There was no lack of drama as Shimron Hetmyer was caught by Shubman Gill off Chakravarthy in the 17th over, but the catch came off a no-ball.

Some big hitting at the end enabled to score 36 runs off the last three overs and finish with a decent total in the end.