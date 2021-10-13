News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Last updated on: October 13, 2021 22:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the Indian Premier League's Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.

Varun Chakaravarthy is congratulated by his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy is congratulated by his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.. Photograph: BCCI

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy led a clinical bowling display as Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Delhi Capitals to 135 for 5 in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.

 

Sent in to bat, the Delhi Capitals batters struggled as the Knight Riders bowlers maintained a tight line and length on a sluggish pitch. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 39-ball 36 while Shreyas Iyer was undefeated with 30 off 27 balls.

Chakravarthy took two wickets for 26 runs while Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi got one each.

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a four and 2 sixes during his 36 off 39 balls

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a four and 2 sixes during his 36 off 39 balls. Photograph: BCCI

After seven dot balls in the first two overs, Delhi Capitals got 12 runs from the third, with Shaw hoisting Shakib Al Hasan for a big six.

Dhawan joined the party in the fourth over, smacking two consecutive sixes off Sunil Narine as DC collected 14 runs from the veteran West Indian.

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik makes a mess of a chance to stump Shikhar Dhawan.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik makes a mess of a chance to stump Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Chakravarthy broke the dangerous-looking partnership by trapping Shaw leg before wicket with his first delivery of the day, as the opener played a wrong line to his googly.

Ferguson was impressive, conceding just nine runs from his first two overs as Delhi were 38 for 1 at the end of the powerplay overs.

Marcus Stoinis is bowled by Shivam Mavi.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis is bowled by Shivam Mavi. Photograph: BCCI

After a quiet period during which Mavi, Narine and Chakravarthy kept it tight while being miserly, Dhawan scored a boundary in the 10th over to take the team’s score to 65 for 1 at the halfway mark.

With odd ball skidding low, it was getting difficult to get runs and Delhi were dealt a blow when Mavi, who was bowling beautifully, got rid of Marcus Stoinis, who was playing only his second match in the UAE leg.

Shakib Al Hasan takes the catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling.

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan takes the catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

With pressure building on the Delhi Capitals batters, Dhawan fell in the 15th over while going for a big shot. He could only get an outside edge off a Chakravarthy delivery and Shakib Al Hasan took a diving catch at backward point.

Delhi were 83 for 3 in the 15th over when captain Rishabh Pant (6) came in. He disappointed when it mattered most, hitting just a four during his stay of six deliveries.

Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Eoin Morgan after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Eoin Morgan after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

He went for a big shot in the next over only to balloon a Ferguson delivery for Rahul Tripathi to take a regulation catch.

There was no lack of drama as Shimron Hetmyer was caught by Shubman Gill off Chakravarthy in the 17th over, but the catch came off a no-ball.

Some big hitting at the end enabled to score 36 runs off the last three overs and finish with a decent total in the end.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
BCCI extends deadline for tenders for new IPL teams
BCCI extends deadline for tenders for new IPL teams
T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups
T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups
'No matter the wicket, Kohli will always perform'
'No matter the wicket, Kohli will always perform'
Income Tax portal seeing steady progress: Infosys CEO
Income Tax portal seeing steady progress: Infosys CEO
Govt notifies abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy
Govt notifies abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy
NIA arrests 9 terror associates after raids across J-K
NIA arrests 9 terror associates after raids across J-K
Dr Manmohan Singh in AIIMS with weakness after fever
Dr Manmohan Singh in AIIMS with weakness after fever

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Shardul replaces Axar in T20 World Cup squad

Shardul replaces Axar in T20 World Cup squad

Like India Jersey for T20 World Cup?

Like India Jersey for T20 World Cup?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances