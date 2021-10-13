IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Images from the Indian Premier League's Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy led a clinical bowling display as Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Delhi Capitals to 135 for 5 in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, in Sharjah, on Wednesday.
Sent in to bat, the Delhi Capitals batters struggled as the Knight Riders bowlers maintained a tight line and length on a sluggish pitch. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 39-ball 36 while Shreyas Iyer was undefeated with 30 off 27 balls.
Chakravarthy took two wickets for 26 runs while Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi got one each.
After seven dot balls in the first two overs, Delhi Capitals got 12 runs from the third, with Shaw hoisting Shakib Al Hasan for a big six.
Dhawan joined the party in the fourth over, smacking two consecutive sixes off Sunil Narine as DC collected 14 runs from the veteran West Indian.
Chakravarthy broke the dangerous-looking partnership by trapping Shaw leg before wicket with his first delivery of the day, as the opener played a wrong line to his googly.
Ferguson was impressive, conceding just nine runs from his first two overs as Delhi were 38 for 1 at the end of the powerplay overs.
After a quiet period during which Mavi, Narine and Chakravarthy kept it tight while being miserly, Dhawan scored a boundary in the 10th over to take the team’s score to 65 for 1 at the halfway mark.
With odd ball skidding low, it was getting difficult to get runs and Delhi were dealt a blow when Mavi, who was bowling beautifully, got rid of Marcus Stoinis, who was playing only his second match in the UAE leg.
With pressure building on the Delhi Capitals batters, Dhawan fell in the 15th over while going for a big shot. He could only get an outside edge off a Chakravarthy delivery and Shakib Al Hasan took a diving catch at backward point.
Delhi were 83 for 3 in the 15th over when captain Rishabh Pant (6) came in. He disappointed when it mattered most, hitting just a four during his stay of six deliveries.
He went for a big shot in the next over only to balloon a Ferguson delivery for Rahul Tripathi to take a regulation catch.
There was no lack of drama as Shimron Hetmyer was caught by Shubman Gill off Chakravarthy in the 17th over, but the catch came off a no-ball.
Some big hitting at the end enabled to score 36 runs off the last three overs and finish with a decent total in the end.