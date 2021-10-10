IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer's 83-run partnership put Delhi Capitals back on track in the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 match against Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant showed no signs of his self-confessed "nervousness" while firing an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls, which propelled Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 for 5 against Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League, in Dubai, on Sunday.

Pant received ideal support from Shimron Hetmyer (37 off 24 balls) as the duo added 83 runs for the fifth wicket with some breath-taking shots towards the end of the innings.

Pant hit three fours and two sixes as Delhi Capitals did not ultimately pay the price for playing a specialist batter short as they capitalised on a blazing start provided by opener Prithvi Shaw (60 off 34 balls), who took the opposition on with seven fours and three sixes.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's quickfire half-century powered Delhi Capitals to a handsome total. Photograph: BCCI

Coming together at 80 for 4, Hetmyer and Pant initially just nudged around for a few singles and doubles before the flamboyant Caribbean pulled a short one from Moeen Ali for a six. He then bisected the off-side field off Dwayne Bravo for a boundary.

Pant, who was being kept quiet by the spinners, finally showed some spark with his trademark one-handed six off Shardul Thakur.

Once they put on a half-century partnership, Pant and Hetmyer started throwing their bats around at the back-end when the pacers were back in operation.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with Chennai Super Kings teammates Mitchell Santner and Robin Uthappa after taking the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI

If Hetmyer thumped Josh Hazlewood (4-0-29-2) over his head, Pant whipped him towards deep mid-wicket to bring up the 150 for the team. He then hit Dwayne Bravo (1/31 in 3 overs) over his head for a second six.

But a lot of credit should go to Shaw, who played his best knock of the tournament.

He started with a pulled four and a six off Hazlewood, funnily both mis-timed shots. The first flew over slips and the next was top-edged behind the wicketkeeper with enough wood on the leather to go the distance.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

However, Deepak Chahar's second over turned out to be a nightmare, as he was smashed for four boundaries -- first a streaky inside edge followed by two square cuts on either side of a flick.

While Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Shreyas Iyer (1) were dismissed by Josh Hazlewood within the Powerplay, Axar Patel’s promotion up the order did produce the desired success. Ten runs of 11 balls were all he could garner.

Shaw, however, continued with his 'see-the-ball, hit-the-ball' formula as he lofted Shardul Thakur for two sixes.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, who was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

By the time he got to 50, off only 27 balls, he was piercing the off-side field regularly even as Axar perished failing to get the desired distance while trying to loft Moeen Ali.

The seasoned pair of Moeen Ali (1/27 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/23 in 3 overs) suddenly stifled the runs post the Powerplay with some measured bowling, which led to Shaw trying to loft the left-arm spinner inside-out. Faf du Plessis ran sideways to take a well-judged catch at deep extra cover boundary.

Pant and Hetmyer then took charge of Delhi’s batting to post who could be a safe total.