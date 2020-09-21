Ashwin says shoulder injury scans 'encouraging'

September 21, 2020 22:46 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin thanked fans for the ‘love and support’ he’s received following the shoulder injury he sustained during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful of recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained following the nasty fall during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

He says the pain has subsided considerably and scan reports are "encouraging".

Ashwin had a dream and nightmare experience in the space of six deliveries as he scalped two Kings XI Punjab batsmen and then suffered a jerk on his left shoulder while trying to dive and stop a run off his own bowling.

"I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support," Ashwin tweeted.

Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer also exuded confidence that his senior bowler would be fit in a few days.

"I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and Ashwin said he'll be ready for the next game. But, at the end of the day, it's the physio's decision," Iyer said, after Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab via the Super Over in their opening IPL 13 match on Sunday night.

"He's a strong-minded guy and, hopefully, he will be available."

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got rid of Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk.

Writhing in pain, his jersey was used as a temporary sling as he left the field along with Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart. It is Ashwin's first season with Delhi Capitals. He played for Kings XI Punjab last season.