PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

September 20, 2020 22:07 IST

Images from Sunday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals batsman Marcus Stoinis fires one over the boundary during his breezy knock in the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, in Dubai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Marcus Stoinis smashed his way to 53 off 21 balls as Delhi Capitals staged a remarkable recovery in the final three overs to post 157 for 8 against Kings XI Punjab in Sunday’s Indian Premier League match in Dubai.

The Australian all-rounder clobbered seven fours and three sixes as 57 runs came off final three overs after Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls) revived the Delhi innings during the middle overs with a 73-run third-wicket stand.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mohammed Shami, with figures of 3 for 15 in four overs, was the pick of the Kings XI Punjab bowlers, while IPL debutant Ravi Bishnoi took 1 for 22 runs.

The pitch had a tinge of grass, the ball was swinging and India pacer Shami relished the bowling on a helpful track. His wicket-taking and run-choking act seemed to have made the difference before Stoinis's outstanding hitting changed the complexion of the game in matter of minutes.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It was a pitch that required patience from the batsmen, but Delhi Capitals began with reckless hitting after being invited to bat.

Prithvi Shaw (5) paid the price for his extravagance and Shimron Hetmyer (7) failed to check his shot after opener Shikhar Dhawan (0) was run-out to a horrible mix-up and the scoreboard was not a pleasant sight for the Delhi side at 13 for 3.

However, skipper Iyer and Pant respected the conditions to raise a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket before Stoinis's knock towards the end gave Delhi Capitals a psychological advantage going into the break.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is bowled Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Iyer launched into Gowtham for a massive six, the first of the innings, in the ninth over, taking the run-rate to a modest five-an-over. He and Pant largely relied on singles to keep the scoreboard moving. The former took Gowtham to the cleaners in the 13th over, creaming off 15 runs which included two well-measured straight sixes.

Suddenly, Iyer seemed to be snatching the momentum and it forced Punjab captain KL Rahul to bring back his best bowler -- Shami, who did not disappoint and got rid of Iyer.

But just when Delhi seemed to be limping Stonis got them the runs for a respectable total.