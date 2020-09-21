News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SRH's Marsh sustains freak injury

SRH's Marsh sustains freak injury

Source: PTI
September 21, 2020 21:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Marsh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling during his side Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL opener against Royal Challengers, in Dubai, on Monday.

The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground. Vijay Shankar completed the remaining two balls of the over and gave away nine runs.

 

Marsh, who bowled only four deliveries, has had a history of injuries in the past due to which he has missed number of editions of IPL. Marsh didn't come back to field during the rest of the RCB innings.
The Sunrisers won the toss and opted to field. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Spotted: CSK star with soldiers in Kashmir

Spotted: CSK star with soldiers in Kashmir

IPL: A special century for CSK captain Dhoni

IPL: A special century for CSK captain Dhoni

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use