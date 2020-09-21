Kings XI Punjab report umpiring error to match referee

Source:

September 21, 2020 12:17 IST

IMAGE: The umpiring error, reported by the Kings XI Punjab, will be looked into by match referee Javagal Srinath. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has reported the umpiring howler they endured against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday, sources within the Punjab franchise confirmed.

The side has reported the wrong call they suffered due to an error in judgment by on-field umpire Nitin Menon and now the matter would be addressed by match referee Javagal Srinath.

"The umpire's verdict was shocking and this call cost us the game, we have now reported the matter to the match referee for assessment. We will see what referee's decision is," sources within KXIP told ANI on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed that KXIP skipper KL Rahul has the right to bring Menon's umpiring error to the notice of the match referee. Once the matter reaches the match referee, IPL Governing Council (GC) will then take a call on the howler that saw KXIP lose their opening game against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 19th over of KXIP's chase when Mayank Agarwal played a shot and took two runs. However, on-field umpire Menon deemed it a single.

Both teams scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs and Delhi Capitals won the match in the Super Over.