PHOTOS: Royal Challengers vs SunRisers Hyderabad

September 21, 2020 21:55 IST

Images from Monday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal hits a six on way to a superb 56 on debut against SunRisers Hyderabad, in the IPL match in Dubai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Devdutt Padikkal displayed his highly-rated talent with a half-century on his Indian Premier League debut before AB de Villiers provided the much-needed final flourish to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 163 for five in their tournament opener against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Dubai, on Monday.

The class and calm Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) showed in his first high-profile game was remarkable, so much so that Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch (29 off 27) was happy to play second fiddle at the other end.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers dispatches the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers pulled things back in the middle overs following a 90-run opening stand between Padikkal and Finch, but De Villiers (51 off 30) came up with crucial boundary hits towards the end to take the team past 160.

The 20-year-old Padikkal, demonstrated near-perfect balance at the crease. He dispatched the ball to all corners of the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence.

The Karnataka batsman got going with three boundaries in an over off left-arm pacer T Natarajan. The left-handed opener brought up his half-century with a slog sweep over the fielder at deep square leg.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With the openers looking good, Royal Challengers cruised to 86 for no loss in 10 overs. However, both Padikkal and Finch fell off successive deliveries and that put the brakes on the scoring rate as RCB collected only 30 runs from the next five overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli departed after scoring 14 off 13, leaving de Villiers to provide the final flourish. The South African star delivered once again, smashing his 200th six for RCB in the process.

There was also an injury scare for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who limped off the field with an ankle injury after bowling just four balls in his debut game for the SunRisers.