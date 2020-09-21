News
PIX: Preity cheers for Kings XI in Dubai

PIX: Preity cheers for Kings XI in Dubai

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
September 21, 2020 17:51 IST
Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Co-owner Preity Zinta cheers for her team during their opening IPL game against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Photographs: BCCI/IPL
 

The IPL may have shifted to UAE, but there is no stopping Preity Zinta, who was back in the stands cheering for her team Kings XI Punjab.

The Kings XI co-owner, who travelled to Dubai earlier this month, completed her mandatory seven-day quarantine and also cleared three COVID-19 tests.

Preity Zinta

It must have been a different setting for Preity this time around with no crowds in the stands cheering for her and the Kings XI team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Sunday.

However, the evening didn't turn out to plan for Preity and the KXIP as they lost a thrilling game against Delhi Capitals via the Super Over.

Meanwhile, it was all smiles in the Delhi camp as Owner Parth Jindal enjoyed the victory with his friends and family as his team made a winning start to the tournament.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Amit Shah look relieved as IPL 2020 got underway in the UAE.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel with his wife at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Aman Puri, India's consul general in the UAE, enjoys the game.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
