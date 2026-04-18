IPL 2026: Gill Masterclass Overshadows Green's Gritty Knock

Cameron Green roared back into form but ran out of partners before Shubman Gill produced an innings defined by technical excellence to take Gujarat Titans over the line.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill pushed Virat Kohli to second spot in the Orange Cap race with 258 runs from four innings at an average of 62.75 and a strike rate of 154.93. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Cameron Green scored 79 to help KKR recover to 180 after an early collapse.

Shubman Gill anchored the chase as Gujarat Titans won by five wickets.

KKR failed to maximise scoring in the death overs as Green was stranded at one end.

Titans climbed to fourth place, while KKR continued their losing run.

Cameron Green returned to form with a fighting half-century, but his effort was overshadowed by Shubman Gill, who produced a captain's knock to guide Gujarat Titans to a five wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Green, under pressure after a string of low scores, played a crucial knock of 79 off 55 balls to lift Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total. However, Gill produced an innings defined by technical excellence and ensured the Titans chased down 181 in 19.4 overs to register their third straight win.

Green's fighting knock rescues KKR

It was Green's first meaningful contribution in Kolkata colours after five disappointing outings, tallying just 56 runs at an average of 14. However, the costliest overseas signing ever in the IPL responded to mounting pressure with a timely innings.

Opting to bat first, Kolkata suffered an early collapse, slipping to 32 for 3 in just four overs and were staring down the barrel when Green pulled them out of the rut with a breezy knock studded with seven fours and four sixes.

He first steadied the innings with a 55 run stand alongside Rovman Powell, before adding another 60 runs with Anukul Roy.

IMAGE: Cameron Green smashed seven boundaries and four sixes in his whirlwind knock of 79. Photograph: BCCI

Green ran out of partners just as he began to take control of the innings. In the last five overs, Green faced only 11 balls scoring just four runs as wickets kept falling in clusters at the other end. KKR lost the momentum during that period, managing only 32 runs off 30 balls.

The likes of Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi and Sunil Narine were at fault for consuming most deliveries, unable to take singles and bring a settled Green back on strike. Green's effort helped Kolkata post 180 all out in their allotted 20 overs.

Gill leads Titans' chase with calm and class

In response, Gujarat were off to a solid start. Gill took control of the chase, first in the company of Sai Sudharsan (22 off 16 balls) before stitching up a vital partnership with Jos Buttler (25 off 15 balls).

Displaying excellent timing and placement, Gill anchored the innings with authority, mixing caution with attacking strokes. His knock kept the scoreboard moving and ensured there was no panic in the chase.

Gill, currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race with 251 runs in four matches, once again showed why he is among the most consistent performers in the league. His innings guided the Titans to victory with two balls to spare and lifted them to fourth place in the standings.

Apart from his batting effort, Green also took a fine catch to dismiss Gill, capping a strong all-round performance.

But it was not enough to change Kolkata's fortunes as they slumped to another defeat and remain winless this season.

Despite Green's return to form, Kolkata will be concerned about their top-order failures and poor execution by bowlers especially in the Powerplay, while Gujarat will take confidence from another clinical chase led by their in-form captain.