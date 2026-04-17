Rajat Patidar Tops IPL 2026 MVP Index, Kishan and Sooryavanshi Follow

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 24.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his half century against the Rajasthan Royals at the Assam Cricket Association stadium in Guwahati, April 10, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Rajat Patidar is currently the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of IPL 2026, with an MVPI of 312, ahead of Ishan Kishan (306) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (288).

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) quantifies player performance by converting all batting, bowling, and fielding contributions into a single 'runs equivalent'.

The Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) measures the return on investment for franchises, indicating the money paid per 'run equivalent' contributed by the player, with lower PVI values signifying better value.

Rajat Patidar is currently the MVP of the 2026 IPL with a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 312. But it's very early days with over 50 matches to go.

Ishan Kishan (MVPI: 306) is second, and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (288) is third.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan in action against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium in Hyderabad on April 13, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Understanding the MVPI

To understand -- or interpret -- the MVPI, imagine that all batting, bowling and fielding performances are reduced to a single 'runs equivalent'.

MVPI is the highest for players who score a lot of runs with a high strike rate, take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate, and field the best (by taking more catches or participating in more run out dismissals).

IMAGE: The fearless and unstoppable Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

The Paisa Vasool Index Explained

There's another metric that we compute: It's called the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI); you can also think of it as the 'player value index'.

PVI is the amount of money the franchise pays (converted to US$) for every 'run equivalent' contributed by the player. The lower the PVI, the better is the return on investment for the franchise.

The wide variation in the PVI is an indicator of the acute asymmetry that we witness in the auctions.

The auction is full of drama, but it is also guilty of being both very kind and very unkind to players.

Top 50 Performing Players So Far In IPL 2026 (after Match 24 ending 16.4.26)

RANK PLAYER TEAM FROM RUNS TOP SCORE 4s 6s STRIKE RATE WICKETS ECONOMY RATE GAMES MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 222 63 12 21 213.5 0 - 5 312 1354 2 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 213 91 22 12 190.2 0 - 5 306 1412 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR IND 200 78 18 18 266.7 0 - 4 288 147 4 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 176 81 17 8 177.8 0 - 5 273 1969 5 Virat Kohli RCB IND 228 69 25 8 158.3 0 - 5 258 3126 6 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 211 80 22 11 173 0 - 5 254 605 7 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 203 69 14 14 188 0 - 5 250 4109 8 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 224 62 13 8 142.7 0 - 5 231 3824 9 Jos Buttler GT ENG 176 60 22 7 158.6 0 - 4 228 2122 10 Sanju Samson CSK IND 185 115 21 8 172.9 0 - 5 210 3292 11 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 184 77 19 10 157.3 0 - 5 205 3372 12 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 135 61 16 6 184.9 0 - 5 197 390 13 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 182 52 20 7 155.6 0 - 5 195 591 14 Ayush Mhatre CSK IND 171 73 15 11 171 0 - 5 192 60 15 Shubman Gill GT IND 165 70 16 6 147.3 0 - 3 192 2640 16 Tim David RCB AUS 147 70 9 13 216.2 0 18 5 189 610 17 Phil Salt RCB ENG 139 78 12 8 169.5 0 - 5 185 2387 18 Nitish Kumar Reddy SRH IND 124 56 7 10 161 2 9.9 5 185 1245 19 Anshul Kamboj CSK IND 26 19 2 1 118.2 10 10.1 5 184 7096 20 Ravi Bishnoi RR IND 0 0 0 0 0 9 9.3 5 180 1536 21 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 9.5 4 178 1640 22 Jamie Overton CSK ENG 87 43 7 4 150 5 9.6 4 176 3273 23 Sarfaraz Khan CSK IND 122 50 17 6 182.1 0 - 5 171 168 24 Sameer Rizvi DC IND 166 90 13 11 153.7 0 - 4 170 172 25 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 129 74 9 13 215 0 12 5 169 3181 26 Jofra Archer RR ENG 3 2 0 0 42.9 7 8.5 5 167 2874 27 Prince Yadav LSG IND 0 0 0 0 - 9 9.1 5 166 69 28 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 118 57 10 11 245.8 0 - 5 164 890 29 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 152 67 8 9 149 0 - 5 157 367 30 Rashid Khan GT AFG 24 24 3 0 141.2 5 6.9 4 153 3614 31 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 137 81 9 12 159.3 0 - 5 151 254 32 Rohit Sharma MI IND 137 78 13 8 165.1 0 - 4 150 4173 33 Cooper Connolly PBKS AUS 136 72 13 7 151.1 0 - 5 149 773 34 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 9 9 1 0 128.6 7 8.7 5 146 2828 35 Quinton de Kock MI SA 112 112 8 7 186.7 0 - 1 140 274 36 Pathum Nissanka DC SL 127 44 17 4 153 0 - 4 136 904 37 Sai Sudharsan GT IND 113 73 16 3 148.7 0 - 4 136 1920 38 Aiden Markram LSG SA 120 45 14 6 151.9 0 10.5 5 136 565 39 Sherfane Rutherford MI WI 102 71 4 11 200 0 - 5 134 745 40 Mukul Choudhary LSG IND 127 54 8 10 149.4 0 - 5 133 751 41 Washington Sundar GT IND 98 55 11 3 155.6 1 9.1 4 131 750 42 Mohammed Shami LSG IND 14 12 1 1 127.3 4 6.8 5 131 2931 43 Ravindra Jadeja RR AUS 76 45 7 0 118.8 3 8.1 5 131 4104 44 Shivam Dube CSK IND 102 45 10 4 154.5 1 15 5 129 3572 45 KL Rahul DC IND 111 92 13 5 168.2 0 - 4 129 3334 46 Sunil Narine KKR WI 36 24 2 4 171.4 3 6.9 4 127 3629 47 Rishabh Pant LSG IND 104 68 13 1 122.4 0 - 5 123 8430 48 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 1 1 0 0 16.7 7 9.2 5 122 1810 49 Travis Head SRH AUS 120 46 17 4 151.9 0 - 5 122 4407 50 Naman Dhir MI IND 109 50 9 5 158 0 - 5 121 1666

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff