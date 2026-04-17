Rajat Patidar Tops IPL 2026 MVP Index, Kishan and Sooryavanshi Follow

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 24.
Key Points
- Rajat Patidar is currently the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of IPL 2026, with an MVPI of 312, ahead of Ishan Kishan (306) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (288).
- The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) quantifies player performance by converting all batting, bowling, and fielding contributions into a single 'runs equivalent'.
- The Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) measures the return on investment for franchises, indicating the money paid per 'run equivalent' contributed by the player, with lower PVI values signifying better value.
Rajat Patidar is currently the MVP of the 2026 IPL with a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 312. But it's very early days with over 50 matches to go.
Ishan Kishan (MVPI: 306) is second, and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (288) is third.
Understanding the MVPI
To understand -- or interpret -- the MVPI, imagine that all batting, bowling and fielding performances are reduced to a single 'runs equivalent'.
MVPI is the highest for players who score a lot of runs with a high strike rate, take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate, and field the best (by taking more catches or participating in more run out dismissals).
The Paisa Vasool Index Explained
There's another metric that we compute: It's called the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI); you can also think of it as the 'player value index'.
PVI is the amount of money the franchise pays (converted to US$) for every 'run equivalent' contributed by the player. The lower the PVI, the better is the return on investment for the franchise.
The wide variation in the PVI is an indicator of the acute asymmetry that we witness in the auctions.
The auction is full of drama, but it is also guilty of being both very kind and very unkind to players.
Top 50 Performing Players So Far In IPL 2026 (after Match 24 ending 16.4.26)
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|FROM
|RUNS
|TOP SCORE
|4s
|6s
|STRIKE RATE
|WICKETS
|ECONOMY RATE
|GAMES
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|222
|63
|12
|21
|213.5
|0
|-
|5
|312
|1354
|2
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|IND
|213
|91
|22
|12
|190.2
|0
|-
|5
|306
|1412
|3
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|IND
|200
|78
|18
|18
|266.7
|0
|-
|4
|288
|147
|4
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|IND
|176
|81
|17
|8
|177.8
|0
|-
|5
|273
|1969
|5
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|228
|69
|25
|8
|158.3
|0
|-
|5
|258
|3126
|6
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|211
|80
|22
|11
|173
|0
|-
|5
|254
|605
|7
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|IND
|203
|69
|14
|14
|188
|0
|-
|5
|250
|4109
|8
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|224
|62
|13
|8
|142.7
|0
|-
|5
|231
|3824
|9
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|ENG
|176
|60
|22
|7
|158.6
|0
|-
|4
|228
|2122
|10
|Sanju Samson
|CSK
|IND
|185
|115
|21
|8
|172.9
|0
|-
|5
|210
|3292
|11
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|184
|77
|19
|10
|157.3
|0
|-
|5
|205
|3372
|12
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|135
|61
|16
|6
|184.9
|0
|-
|5
|197
|390
|13
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|IND
|182
|52
|20
|7
|155.6
|0
|-
|5
|195
|591
|14
|Ayush Mhatre
|CSK
|IND
|171
|73
|15
|11
|171
|0
|-
|5
|192
|60
|15
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|165
|70
|16
|6
|147.3
|0
|-
|3
|192
|2640
|16
|Tim David
|RCB
|AUS
|147
|70
|9
|13
|216.2
|0
|18
|5
|189
|610
|17
|Phil Salt
|RCB
|ENG
|139
|78
|12
|8
|169.5
|0
|-
|5
|185
|2387
|18
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|SRH
|IND
|124
|56
|7
|10
|161
|2
|9.9
|5
|185
|1245
|19
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|IND
|26
|19
|2
|1
|118.2
|10
|10.1
|5
|184
|7096
|20
|Ravi Bishnoi
|RR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9.3
|5
|180
|1536
|21
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|9.5
|4
|178
|1640
|22
|Jamie Overton
|CSK
|ENG
|87
|43
|7
|4
|150
|5
|9.6
|4
|176
|3273
|23
|Sarfaraz Khan
|CSK
|IND
|122
|50
|17
|6
|182.1
|0
|-
|5
|171
|168
|24
|Sameer Rizvi
|DC
|IND
|166
|90
|13
|11
|153.7
|0
|-
|4
|170
|172
|25
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|129
|74
|9
|13
|215
|0
|12
|5
|169
|3181
|26
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|3
|2
|0
|0
|42.9
|7
|8.5
|5
|167
|2874
|27
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|9
|9.1
|5
|166
|69
|28
|Priyansh Arya
|PBKS
|IND
|118
|57
|10
|11
|245.8
|0
|-
|5
|164
|890
|29
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|IND
|152
|67
|8
|9
|149
|0
|-
|5
|157
|367
|30
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|24
|24
|3
|0
|141.2
|5
|6.9
|4
|153
|3614
|31
|Ryan Rickelton
|MI
|SA
|137
|81
|9
|12
|159.3
|0
|-
|5
|151
|254
|32
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|137
|78
|13
|8
|165.1
|0
|-
|4
|150
|4173
|33
|Cooper Connolly
|PBKS
|AUS
|136
|72
|13
|7
|151.1
|0
|-
|5
|149
|773
|34
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|IND
|9
|9
|1
|0
|128.6
|7
|8.7
|5
|146
|2828
|35
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|112
|112
|8
|7
|186.7
|0
|-
|1
|140
|274
|36
|Pathum Nissanka
|DC
|SL
|127
|44
|17
|4
|153
|0
|-
|4
|136
|904
|37
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|IND
|113
|73
|16
|3
|148.7
|0
|-
|4
|136
|1920
|38
|Aiden Markram
|LSG
|SA
|120
|45
|14
|6
|151.9
|0
|10.5
|5
|136
|565
|39
|Sherfane Rutherford
|MI
|WI
|102
|71
|4
|11
|200
|0
|-
|5
|134
|745
|40
|Mukul Choudhary
|LSG
|IND
|127
|54
|8
|10
|149.4
|0
|-
|5
|133
|751
|41
|Washington Sundar
|GT
|IND
|98
|55
|11
|3
|155.6
|1
|9.1
|4
|131
|750
|42
|Mohammed Shami
|LSG
|IND
|14
|12
|1
|1
|127.3
|4
|6.8
|5
|131
|2931
|43
|Ravindra Jadeja
|RR
|AUS
|76
|45
|7
|0
|118.8
|3
|8.1
|5
|131
|4104
|44
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|102
|45
|10
|4
|154.5
|1
|15
|5
|129
|3572
|45
|KL Rahul
|DC
|IND
|111
|92
|13
|5
|168.2
|0
|-
|4
|129
|3334
|46
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|36
|24
|2
|4
|171.4
|3
|6.9
|4
|127
|3629
|47
|Rishabh Pant
|LSG
|IND
|104
|68
|13
|1
|122.4
|0
|-
|5
|123
|8430
|48
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16.7
|7
|9.2
|5
|122
|1810
|49
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|120
|46
|17
|4
|151.9
|0
|-
|5
|122
|4407
|50
|Naman Dhir
|MI
|IND
|109
|50
|9
|5
|158
|0
|-
|5
|121
|1666
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff