IPL 2026: 'Never easy...' Rahane drops honest verdict after loss

Despite another demoralising defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane is focusing on the positives, particularly Cameron Green's return to form in their match against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane praises KKR bowlers for their motivation despite the team's struggles. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane focuses on positives despite Kolkata Knight Riders' defeat.

Cameron Green's return to form with a solid knock is a key positive for KKR.

Shubman Gill expresses disappointment at not finishing the game earlier for Gujarat Titans.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted it was another demoralising defeat but chose to focus on the positives, particularly Cameron Green's return to form, with the all-rounder producing a solid knock after a lean run in the loss to Gujarat Titans on Friday.

KKR are yet to find their winning formula, slumping to a fifth defeat this season. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one point -- earned from a rain-abandoned game against Punjab Kings.

"It's never easy to come out and talk immediately after losing a game. But I'd like to focus on the positives. The way we started, losing three wickets early, it was tough," said Rahane after the five-wicket loss.

Cameron Green's Impactful Innings

With Green finally finding his rhythm with a 79 off 55 balls after a string of underwhelming scores, it did put Gujarat Titans under pressure in the middle overs.

"Cameron Green's innings was outstanding, he was under pressure, but the way he counterattacked and took on their bowlers was amazing to see. At 147 for 4, getting to around 180 was slightly difficult for us as a batting unit," he added.

Rahane Credits KKR's Bowlers

He also praised his bowlers, noting that despite a string of losses, they have stayed motivated -- something that was evident in their effort on Friday.

"I still want to credit our bowlers. It's not easy when things aren't going your way, but they kept coming back and pushing hard."

Asked why Green didn't bowl, Rahane said "He was actually struggling with cramps, which is why he was in and out of the field."

Gill's Perspective on the Win

GT skipper Shubman Gill said he would have preferred to finish the game a couple of overs earlier rather than take it deep.

Gill struck an elegant 86 and looked set to seal the chase, but was dismissal in the 17th over.

"Ideally we would have liked to finish it at least a couple of overs before. I'd really would have liked to finish at least another couple of overs before and I was quite disappointed with the way I got out. I wanted to be there till the end and finish it," said Gill.

KKR's loss further jeopardises their chances of making the IPL playoffs. The team will need to regroup quickly and address their batting inconsistencies to remain competitive in the tournament. Their next fixture is against the Punjab Kings, a crucial match for their playoff aspirations.