IPL 2026: GT vs KKR: Green shines as KKR post 180 against Titans

Cameron Green's resilient innings of 79 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a total of 180 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash, overcoming an initial batting slump.

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Cameron Green scored a crucial 79 for KKR against Gujarat Titans after an early batting collapse.

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj's pace attack rattled KKR's top order in the powerplay.

Green formed significant partnerships with Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy to stabilise the KKR innings.

Rashid Khan dismissed Green in the final over, limiting KKR's total to 180.

KKR elected to bat first but struggled to build momentum due to early wickets.

Cameron Green finally came good with a timely 79 but Gujarat Titans bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 180 in their IPL clash in Ahmedabad on Friday.

KKR, still searching for their first win of the season, elected to bat first but were rocked early, losing three wickets in the first four overs.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans players celebrates the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Photograph: BCCI

The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23) tore through the top order, extracting movement with the new ball, while Ashok Sharma (2/45) and Prasidh Krishna (1/32) provided able support.

Green's Counter-Attack and Key Partnerships

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

The Australian all-rounder weathered the early storm before breaking free in the middle overs, smashing seven fours and four sixes in his 55-ball stay.

He stitched together a 55-run stand with Rovman Powell and followed it up with a 60-run partnership with Anukul Roy.

Green particularly relished facing Rashid Khan, taking him apart for five boundaries and four sixes but the Afghanistan spinner had him caught behind off the final ball of the innings.

Luck, too, favoured Green. He survived an early LBW appeal, saw an outside edge fly to the boundary, and was dropped on 62 by Washington Sundar off the very next ball.

KKR's Batting Woes and Green's Lone Battle

IMAGE: Cameron Green in action. Photograph: BCCI

However, he waged a lone battle as no other KKR batter could survive in the middle for long.

To add to KKR's woes, Green was starved of strike towards the fag end of the innings, watching wickets tumble at the non-striker's end.

Siraj and Rabada had set the tone of the match in the powerplay itself

Ajinkya Rahane was the first to fall, dismissed for a golden duck in the opening over by Siraj.

Rabada then struck with the ball, producing a lovely outswinger that drew young Angkrish Raghuvanshi into a tentative poke, only to find the edge through to the wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Tim Seifert, playing his first game of the season, looked assured at the crease, striking two fours and a six. However, his stay was brief as Rabada deceived him with a short-of-a-length delivery, which the Kiwi slapped straight to his compatriot Glenn Phillips at point.

Powell's Power Hitting and Sharma's Response

Powell and Green soon began the repair job, with the Jamaican sending the ball sailing over cow corner for a magnificent six off Prasidh Krishna.

Powell followed it up with a series of lusty blows, taking on Ashok Sharma with a towering six and a crisp boundary.

However, the pacer had the last laugh, deceiving Powell with a slower ball that induced a thick top edge, with Siraj at long-on completing a well-judged catch to break the 55-run stand.

The result of this match will impact the IPL standings, particularly for KKR as they seek their first win. Gujarat Titans will aim to leverage their strong bowling performance to secure a victory and climb higher in the league table. The performance of key players like Green and Rashid Khan will be closely analysed in the context of the ongoing tournament.

Key Stats IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Rovman Powell. Photograph: BCCI Safe hands in T20 cricket, these players lead the way: Kieron Pollard – 405 catches

David Miller – 332

Quinton de Kock – 316

Jos Buttler – 300*

Dwayne Bravo – 275 Cameron Green Cameron Green’s 79 off 55 balls is now his second-best IPL score. His top knock is still that brilliant unbeaten 100 off 47 balls for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in 2023. Next Match: