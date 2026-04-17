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He Has Covered 16 Cricket World Cups!

By HEMANT WAJE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 10:34 IST

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'Even if you say that I have lost faith in cricket, all games are fixed. But where is the proof? Nobody has the proof.'

Between 1987 and 2026, senior cricket journalist K R Nayar has covered a whopping 16 cricket World Cups across two formats.

In a riveting conversation with Hemant Waje on The Rediff Podcast, 'KR' shares rare insights into the game, the players he has known, and the evolution of cricket over the decades.

K R Nayar

IMAGE: K R Nayar. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

A sparkling chat packed with untold stories from the world of cricket, this is a must-watch for all cricket fans.

HEMANT WAJE / Rediff.com

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