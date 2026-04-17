Signs of tension in MI camp after Pandya-Bumrah exchange

Mumbai Indians slump to a fourth straight defeat in IPL 2026 as a viral on-field exchange between Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah raises questions.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya was seen animatedly addressing his players during the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Photograph: Chin Screengrab/X

Key Points Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026.

A viral clip showed an on-field exchange between Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah appeared frustrated over field-setting suggestions from his captain.

The incident has sparked speculation about dressing-room harmony.

The moment occurred during a crucial phase of Punjab’s chase.

Former Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth defeat on the trot after being handed a seven-wicket drubbing by Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 on Thursday.

Set 196 for victory, Punjab chased down the target in just 16.3 overs, to record a convincing win.

Following the loss, a video doing the rounds on X showed controversial scenes from the match.

During Punjab's chase, the cameras caught a minor moment of disagreement between MI captain Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in speculation that all may be not well in the MI camp.

When Bumrah bowling, Hardik was seen giving him suggestions and setting the field according to his own strategy during a pivotal point in the match.

This did not sit well with Bumrah, who intially argued with Hardik. The bowling ace, visibly frustrated with his captain, eventually gave in, while making his disappoitment known.

In other clips going viral, Hardik was seen addressing his fielders animatedly.

Following the match, Hardik said MI must analyse whether the issues lie in individual performances, team planning, or collective execution, while also acknowledging PBKS' superior display in all departments.

He suggested that the team may need to consider tough decisions moving forward as they look to turn their campaign around.

'I think we need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls, or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around. These are some harsh questions which eventually we need to answer, and yeah, ownership has to be taken,' he said at the post-match presentation.