IPL 2026: BCCI Reveals Punishment After Rajasthan Royals Official Guilty of Breach

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder has been penalised for violating IPL protocols by using a mobile phone in the dugout, highlighting the BCCI's strict stance on maintaining integrity within the league.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder with his mobile phone in the dugout alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday, April 10, 2026. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs 1 lakh for breaching IPL PMOA protocols.

Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit sought clarification from Bhinder regarding the incident.

The BCCI has reiterated that PMOA rules are strict and violations will be dealt with firmly.

Bhinder has been warned against repeating such breaches of IPL PMOA protocols in the future.

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder has been fined Rs 1 lakh and given a stern warning by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after breaching Players and Match Officials Area protocols during an IPL 2026 match.

“This violation happened in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where our anti-corruption unit in Guwahati took note of the violation and issued him an explanation notice on April 12. He was given 48 hours to respond as Romi Bhinder was found or seen carrying his mobile to the dugout area."

“He can have a mobile in his hand but he cannot take it to the dugout area, so an explanation was sought and Romi Bhinder responded within the stipulated 48 hours. The anti-corruption unit examined his reply and found it to be not satisfactory."

“Therefore considering the fact that this is his first time he has done this violation of the IPL PMOA protocols, the anti-corruption unit decided to impose him a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and also issued a warning to him not to repeat this kind of breach or violation of the IPL PMOA protocols in future,” said Saikia to IANS.

Details of the IPL Protocol Breach

The incident came under scrutiny after Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during Rajasthan’s game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. The matter was later taken up by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), which sought clarification from him.

Bhinder explained the situation when questioned, but the response did not fully satisfy the ACU, which recommended action. Following a review, the board decided to impose the fine and issue a clear warning.

BCCI's Strict Stance on Protocol Violations

The BCCI has also reiterated that PMOA rules are strict for everyone involved in the league, and even small violations will be dealt with firmly going forward.

The BCCI's anti-corruption protocols are designed to prevent match-fixing and maintain the integrity of the IPL. Breaches of these protocols can lead to more severe penalties for repeat offenders, including suspension from the league. The fine imposed on Bhinder is relatively minor, suggesting the ACU accepted that the breach was unintentional.