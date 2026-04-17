DC coach Badani drops big truth after back-to-back losses

Despite recent setbacks, Delhi Capitals' coach Hemang Badani expresses confidence in the team's batting prowess and expects a strong performance in the upcoming IPL 2024 match.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals are aiming for a turnaround in their upcoming IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Delhi Capitals' coach Hemang Badani is confident the team's batting will improve despite recent losses in IPL 2026.

Badani believes the Delhi Capitals have identified and addressed their areas of concern after analysing their performance.

The coach praised Auqib Nabi's temperament and consistency, expecting him to perform well despite a nervous IPL debut.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Hemang Badani did not read much into his side's two successive defeats, and hoped the batters will get the job done, possibly in an important IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Capitals were subdued by Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in their previous fixtures, leaving them stuck at the bottom half of the table with four points.

Delhi Capitals' Batting Concerns

"We have scored 190 and 200. We lost a game by 1 run (vs GT), a close game. In the last game as well, we scored around 180-190. It is a question of our batters coming good at that point in time. I think we will be okay," said Badani in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Badani insisted that DC had not lost any momentum because of two back-to-back reversals.

Addressing Momentum and Concerns

"There is a lot of conversation about momentum in tournaments like this. A lot of the coaching staff and even the broadcasters speak about momentum. But I think it is more about finding out what the area of concern is for a certain side. We have kind of figured out, or at least we think we have addressed that issue," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi did not have a particularly impressive IPL debut against CSK, giving away 17 runs in two overs.

Backing Young Pacer Auqib Nabi

But Badani said Nabi will soon find his bearings.

"There are two things which I think have been reasons for us to go hard for him. One is his temperament. He has maintained equilibrium. We have seen many times when cricketers have ups and downs and they behave very differently. But he has just been the same way throughout the season.

"The other is that he has been consistent with his line and length. He is somebody who has the skill-set to play at a higher level. Everyone has nerves in the first game. But I think he is somebody who will do well for us," said Badani.

Delhi Capitals are currently near the bottom of the IPL table and need a string of wins to qualify for the playoffs. Under Indian Premier League rules, teams are penalised for slow over rates, so Delhi will need to ensure they maintain the required pace of play.