Last updated on: May 27, 2024 12:10 IST

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer sleeps with the IPL trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League title at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday.

And enjoying sound sleep with his prized possession in his arms after the big night was KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer.

'What a Champion's morning looks like', KKR captioned the image of Shreyas sleeping with the IPL Trophy.

A well deserved rest after a hard fought tournament!