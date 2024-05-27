IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third IPL trophy with an eight wicket thrashing of Sunrisers Hyderabad in a lop-sided final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL season started with a bang!

Explosions of sixes, nail-biting finishes, and underdog victories kept fans glued to their seats.

But then came the play-offs...a slow leak of excitement culminating in a final so one-sided, it put fans to sleep faster than a counting sheep competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders were a force to be reckoned with throughout the season. Their well-oiled machine consistently dominated the league stage.

However, this dominance also created a sense of predictability as they steamrolled through the play-offs.

The final epitomised this lack of drama. KKR's bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell, ripped through the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up.

The Hyderabad giants, renowned for their aggressive batting all season, were shockingly bundled out for a mere 113 runs -- the lowest score ever recorded by a team batting first in an IPL final. This surpassed the previous record of 125/9 held by Chennai Super Kings in 2013.

KKR's batters capitalised on the fragile score, chasing it down in a mere 10.3 overs with eight wickets remaining. The emphatic win solidified their position as the most consistent team, securing their third IPL title. Yet, the lack of tension fuelled the #WorstIPLFinal trend on social media.

The contrast between SRH's season-long power-hitting and their abysmal performance in the final was stark. Earlier in the IPL, they had redefined aggression, posting the highest total in history (287 runs).To see their star opening duo -- Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma -- fail to deliver on the biggest stage added insult to injury.

None of the SRH batters managed to get going, and the wheels completely came off for the Hyderabad franchise.

The Lowest Scoring IPL Finals

While the IPL 2024 final might have been the worst in terms of competition, it wasn't the only low-scoring affair.

Kolkata Knight Riders (113) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (2024): This year's final saw SRH's dramatic collapse, handing KKR a comfortable win and etching a new record low score in IPL finals history.

Chennai Super Kings (125/9) versus Mumbai Indians (2013): CSK's batting faltered under pressure, falling short of the target set by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians (129/8) versus Rising Pune Supergiant (128/6): These two finals were tight, low-scoring encounters where both teams struggled to find momentum.

Rajasthan Royals (130/9) versus Gujarat Titans (2022): Despite Jos Buttler's valiant 85, the Royals fell short against the newly crowned champions.