Million Dollar Starc Justifies Price Tag

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc, the IPL 2024 Final's Player of the Match. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc is a big game player and he proved that in the Indian Premier League 2024 final against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Starc failed to provide any spark with his bowling in the early part of the tournament but came good at the business end.

Starc, the costliest cricketer in IPL history -- with a $2.98 million price tag -- was named Player of the Match after taking 2 for 14, including bowling SRH opener Abhishek Sharma with an unplayable delivery that pundits judged the tournament's best ball.

The performance followed on from the brilliant semi-final when he took three wickets and bowled Australia team-mate Travis Head with the second ball.

'There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money,' Starc said after the match.

'I am older and more experienced now, so that has helped with managing the expectations and leading the attack.'

IMAGE: KKR's Mitchell Starc with wife Alyssa Healy. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

'It's been a lot of fun, it's been great to learn and see how these guys go about it but full credit to the whole players and staff, it's made my life pretty easy.'

Expressing a desire to be retained for the next season, the 34 year old said: 'I'm close to the end of my career. One format may drop off. I enjoyed my time in the IPL and look forward to coming back next year, possibly in Purple and Gold.'

'I would love to be retained, but that is on the management if they want to. It has been an enjoyable last 9 weeks with the team.'

With just a week to go for the T20 World Cup., SRH Captain Pat Cummins will be happier playing with Starc for Australia than against him in the IPL.

'I thought they bowled fantastically,' Cummins said after Hyderabad were skittled for 113.

'Unfortunately,' Cummins said. 'my old mate Starcy turned it on again.'