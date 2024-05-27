News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Million Dollar Starc Justifies Price Tag

Million Dollar Starc Justifies Price Tag

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 27, 2024 10:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc, the IPL 2024 Final's Player of the Match. Photograph: BCCI
 

Mitchell Starc is a big game player and he proved that in the Indian Premier League 2024 final against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Starc failed to provide any spark with his bowling in the early part of the tournament but came good at the business end.

Starc, the costliest cricketer in IPL history -- with a $2.98 million price tag -- was named Player of the Match after taking 2 for 14, including bowling SRH opener Abhishek Sharma with an unplayable delivery that pundits judged the tournament's best ball.

The performance followed on from the brilliant semi-final when he took three wickets and bowled Australia team-mate Travis Head with the second ball.

'There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money,' Starc said after the match.

'I am older and more experienced now, so that has helped with managing the expectations and leading the attack.'

Starc and Alyssa

IMAGE: KKR's Mitchell Starc with wife Alyssa Healy. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

'It's been a lot of fun, it's been great to learn and see how these guys go about it but full credit to the whole players and staff, it's made my life pretty easy.'

Expressing a desire to be retained for the next season, the 34 year old said: 'I'm close to the end of my career. One format may drop off. I enjoyed my time in the IPL and look forward to coming back next year, possibly in Purple and Gold.'

'I would love to be retained, but that is on the management if they want to. It has been an enjoyable last 9 weeks with the team.'

With just a week to go for the T20 World Cup., SRH Captain Pat Cummins will be happier playing with Starc for Australia than against him in the IPL.

'I thought they bowled fantastically,' Cummins said after Hyderabad were skittled for 113.

'Unfortunately,' Cummins said. 'my old mate Starcy turned it on again.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
That SRK Kiss On Gambhir's Forehead!!!
That SRK Kiss On Gambhir's Forehead!!!
IPL 2024: Kohli takes orange cap! Who else won big?
IPL 2024: Kohli takes orange cap! Who else won big?
IPL 2024 Final: 'Starc the best bowler in the world'
IPL 2024 Final: 'Starc the best bowler in the world'
What Are Special Situation Funds?
What Are Special Situation Funds?
'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'
'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'
Bhaiyyaji Brings Audiences To Theatres
Bhaiyyaji Brings Audiences To Theatres
Porsche crash: 2 docs held for manipulating evidence
Porsche crash: 2 docs held for manipulating evidence

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'He is the heartbeat of the team'

'He is the heartbeat of the team'

#WorstIPLFinal?

#WorstIPLFinal?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances