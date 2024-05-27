News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He is the heartbeat of the team'

'He is the heartbeat of the team'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 27, 2024 09:00 IST
Owners of theKolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan celebrate with the trophy after KKR won their third IPL title on Sunday

On a humid night at the Chepauk in Chennai, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday.

And apart from gving credit to his teammates, Shreyas made a special mention about the 'heartbeat' of the team.

 

'To my entire KKR family, we’ve worked tirelessly for this moment. We’ve played for each other, we’ve sacrificed so much for each other, and it’s to get our hands on this prized trophy. To the owners, management, coaching staff, my teammates and the fans, from the bottom of my heart, thank you IPL Champions 2024,' Shreyas wrote on X.

'Special mention to the heartbeat of this team @iamsrk! Thank you for all your words of inspiration and encouragement,' he added.

KKR co-owners Shah Rukh Khan and Juhu Chawla celebrate with the team following their win

Throughout the season, the Bollywood superstar was consistently present in the team box supporing his players across venues. SRK even turned up in the dressing room to raise the team's spirit after their loss to Rajasthan Royals in a group stage match.

Meanwhile, in a display of class, the champion franchise shared a heart-warning message for their opponents in the final.

"Respect for @SunRisers. One bad game doesn't define the exceptional season you've had in any way. Some unforgettable performances, and a top #TATAIPL2024 season for the men in orange," KKR wrote on X.

