IPL Final Photos: KKR bowlers rip through SRH line-up

IMAGES from the IPL Final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

IMAGE: SRH continued to lose wickets as the KKR bowlers put up a sizzling performance in the IPL final. Photograph: BCCI

With the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers firing in unison, Sunrisers Hyderabad toiled to 100 in the 17th over. With bowlers picking up wickets in quick succession, Sunrisers struggled to build partnerships, reaching 108/8 in 17 overs.

SRH would’ve been nine down, but Mitchell Starc dropped Pat Cummins in the 16th over. The SRH skipper capitalised on the lifeline as he added quick runs in the death overs.

Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat kept the board ticking, before Sunil Narine picked up his first of the evening, removing Jaydev Unadkat for 4 off 11. Narine’s strike reduced SRH to 113/9 in 17.5 overs.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

The Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers put up a clinical display as they ripped through the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up.

After Pat Cummins' double-blow rocked SRH in the powerplay, the KKR bowlers fired in unison as SRH lost eight wickets even before breaching the three figure mark.

SRH’s Impact Player Abdul Samad, who walked in with SRH reeling at 71/6 in 11.5 overs, he failed to turn it around for the Hyderabad side. Samad departed in the very next over as Andre Russell picked up his second of the evening, removing Samad for just four.

SRH continued to crumble as Harshit Rana returned to strike on the very first ball. It was the big wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Rana’s second scalp of the evening reduced SRH to 90/8 in 14.1 overs.

IMAGE: Andre Russell celebrates after removing Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders continued to dominate the IPL final as the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters failed to impress in the big final.

After Mitchell Starc’s double blow along with Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana’s strike, Andre Russell joined the wicket-taker’s list as SRH continued to lose wickets. With regular wickets, SRH toiled to 61/4 at the halfway stage.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen slowly rebuilding SRH’s innings, adding 15 off 20, Russell was brought into the attack. The Windies all-rounder struck in his very first over as the big-hitting Markram departed for 20 off 23.

Varun Chakravarthy, who came into the attack in the next over, also stuck in his first over as SRH was reduced to 71/6 in 11.5 overs. Chakravarthy removed Shahbaz Ahmed for just 8 off 7 as SRH continued to crumble.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates after dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI

After Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora rocked the dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Aidan Markham fought back.

The pair switched gears in the final over of the power play as they took 17 runs off Arora as SRH reached 40/3 at the end of the power play.

The pair looked to break the shackles, adding 26 off 16 for the fourth wicket before Harshit Rana picked up his first wicket.

Coming into the attack in the first over after the powerplay, Harshit struck on the final delivery of the 7th over, removing Reddy. With Rahmanullah Gurbaz completing an easy catch behind the stumps, Reddy departed for 13 off 10. SRH was reduced to 47/4 in seven overs.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets in the powerplay. Photograph: BCCI

After the openers departed, SRH looked to rebuild with Rahul Tripathi and Adrien Markram adding 15 off 14 for the third wicket.

But KKR continued to dominate the proceedings, with Starc picking up his second wicket within the powerplay.

After removing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma in the first over, Starc got his second, sending Rahul Tripathi back for a painful 9 off 13. Starc and Arora’s early blows left SRH top-order in disarray.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders got the IPL final off to a cracking start against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After being asked to bowl first, Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora gave the Knights the perfect start. Beginning the attack with the new ball, Starc bowled a stellar spell, as he not only gave away just three runs, but picked up the first wicket, removing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma for just 2.

In the next over, Arora, struck the lethal blow as he bowled a similar over and ended the over with the massive wicket of Travis Head, who departed for a first ball duck, reducing SRH to 6/2.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma bowled by Mitchell Starc. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier at the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Hyderabad side made one change from the last match, bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed in place of Abdul Samad, while KKR retained their eleven from the Qualifier 1.

KKR have earlier won the title two times, while SRH are seeking their second IPL trophy.