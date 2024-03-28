'Preity Zinta made parathas for me'

IMAGE: Ravi Bopara with Irfan Pathan, Preity Zinta and Yuvraj Singh during IPL 2009. Photograph: Ravi Bopara/Instagram

Former Punjab Kings all-rounder Ravi Bopara recalled how Co-Owner Preity Zinta made parathas for him during IPL 2009 in South Africa.

'Those were the early days in the IPL, when it was a party, those were the great days. The standout moment apart from winning, and getting my highest score, was when Preity Zinta cooked parathas for me. She made them with her own hands,' Bopara told FanCode's IPL show The Super Over.



'When she asked me what I wanted for breakfast, I mentioned Aloo Parathas, and she graciously made them herself. I am forever thankful for that gesture.'



Bopara played two seasons for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2009 and 2010 before he joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015.