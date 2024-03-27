News
Gill Turns Wedding 'Priest'

Gill Turns Wedding 'Priest'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 27, 2024 17:37 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X
 

In a lighthearted team bonding moment, Shubman Gill playfully officiated a mock wedding ceremony for his team-mate David Miller and his wife Camilla Harris.

The newlyweds, who had a private ceremony earlier this month, got to relive the magic with Gill taking on the role of a playful priest.

A video released by GT shows Gill asking the couple to 'redo the whole ceremony' and reminding Miller to 'go down on one knee like a gentleman'.

This lighthearted moment offered a glimpse into the team's camaraderie.

 

Shubman Gill

 

REDIFF CRICKET
