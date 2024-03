Wonderful 2011 WC Reunion!

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Gary Kirsten. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

It was a reunion of India's World Cup winners as Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with Gary Kirsten -- the captain-coach combo who masterminded India's famous triumph in 2011.

IMAGE: Dhoni and Ashish Nehra. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Dhoni also had a chat with 2011 World Cup team-mate Ashish Nehra, the current head coach of Gujarat Titans, during their respective teams's practice sessions in Chennai on Monday, March 25, 2024.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar has a chat with Dhoni. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja chats with Nehra. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram