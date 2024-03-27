News
Pant Bonds With Royals

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 27, 2024 10:40 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant catches up with Sanju Samson. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant arrived at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a smile, ready to take on the Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming IPL 2024 match.

 

Rishabh Pant

The pre-match atmosphere buzzed with sportsmanship as Pant exchanged friendly greetings, high-fives, and hugs with Royals Captain Sanju Samson and RR Opener Jos Buttler.

But the most heartwarming moment came during the practice session.

A video shared by the Rajasthan Royals captured Ravichandran Ashwin motivating Pant at the nets.

 

Video: Rajasthan Royals/X

This interaction resonated with fans, reminding them of the playful banter the duo is known for while playing for India.

Previously, fans would often hear Pant's enthusiastic cheers for Ashwin from behind the stumps, urging him to perform his best.

This time, in a sweet role reversal, Ashwin took on the wicket-keeper's role, offering encouragement to Pant, who recently made a remarkable comeback after a life-threatening accident.

 

Pant's return to competitive cricket has been an inspiration. Though his first match saw a score of 18 runs in 13 balls, his determination to play is evident. The young star is sure to be looking forward to showcasing his skills and entertaining the Jaipur crowd.

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

