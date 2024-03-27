News
CSK Vs GT: Who Was The Better Bowler?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
March 27, 2024 11:12 IST
Chennai Super Kings registered a clinical win over Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

CSK batters mauled GT bowlers and posted 206 for 6. In reply, GT only managed 143 for 8 for their first loss in the tournament.

GT batters were totally done in by CSK bowlers and could never really shift the momentum in their favour.

Here are the best bowlers in the CSK-GT game:

Deepak Chahar 

Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill

The pacer put CSK in the driver's seat early in GT's innings, taking out both openers, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, in the space of two overs.

Chahar was smashed for a couple of boundaries by Saha in the third over, but in the same over he had Gill out LBW after GT's review was lost as the ball tracking showed the ball was hitting the stumps. Saha followed soon when he flicked the ball straight down the throat of deep square leg.

GT were all but done in by those two early blows as they just couldn't launch a meaningful counter-attacking knock.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman celebrates a wicket

The left-arm pacer was introduced into the attack in the 11th over and then brought back at the death.

When Fizz came in for his first spell, David Miller and Sai Sudarshan were trying to launch a counter attack, the former hitting him for a four.

But when he came back for his second spell Fizz took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan to dent GT's chase.

Rashid Khan

How often have we seen Rashid Khan get crucial wickets and break partnerships?

CSK were given a rollicking start by opener Rachin Ravindra who hit a 20-ball 46. He was going great guns before Rashid was introduced into the attack.

Rashid drew first blood after smart work from Saha, who removed the bails in a flash after Rachin lost his balance and moved out of his crease trying to flick a ball.

Later, Rashid had Shivam Dube foxed by a wrong 'un. The batter tried to hit the ball off his back foot only to miscue and hole out to Vijay Shankar, running back from cover. Rashid was a tad expensive on the night with figures of 2 for 49.

CSK Vs GT: Who Bowled Best?

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
